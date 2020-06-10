ZADAK Announces First PCIe SSD: The Spark RGB M.2, NVMe Up to 2 TB

ZADAK, a company that up until now has primarily been known for its memory modules, has just announced its first-ever PCIe 3.0 SSD. The ZADAK Spark PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 is exactly what the name says on the tin – a PCie 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD – and like so many other products these days, includes integrated RGB LED lighting, which is built into the inclusive aluminium heatsink.

In terms of performance metrics and specifications, the ZADAK Spark RGB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 is rated for sequential read speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s, while sequential write speeds go up to 3,000 MB/s. Meanwhile the drive will be available in three different capacities: 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB.

One of the drive's more unique design feature focuses on the integrated RGB LEDs, which look to be equipped to the rear of the SSD. This design gives the Spark RGB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD more of an under glow, as opposed to a direct light source from the top of the black and silver aluminum heatsink. And rather than reinventing the wheel by developing their own lighting control system, ZADAK has opted to focus on making the the integrated RGB lighting compatible with the major motherboard manufacturers' existing ecosystems. As a result, the RGB lighting can be used with ASRock, ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE's RGB customization software, allowing users to sync the drive's RGB lighting with compatible RGB-lit motherboards and memory modules.

Unfortunately, ZADAK hasn't released a list of detailed specifications for the drive; so we don't currently have any information on the controller type, the thickness of the heatsink, nor has it released the type of V-NAND technology it is using. But we do know that the ZADAK Spark RGB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD is set to be available in late July, with the 512 GB model starting at $119, while the the 2 TB version will go for $389.

