Patriot Launches External PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C SSDs: Up to 2 TB

Back at CES 2020, we revealed that Patriot Memory was displaying one of its next generation of storage products, the PXD External SSD with USB Type-C. Now available to buy, the PXD M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Type-C SSDs are available in a trio of capacities at 512GB, 1TB and 2TB, all featuring an industrial-grade aluminium casing.

The drives support both Windows 10 and Mac OS 10.13, and come inside of a light blue aluminium chassis weighing only 35g. Patriot states that for older operating systems, a driver may be required, but doesn't state which. Bundled with each PXD drive is a Type-C to Type-A cable, meaning the drive can be natively used across many devices including desktop, notebooks, and games console such as the PS5 when it hits release.

As we reported on back at CES, the new Patriot PXD SSDs are based on the Phison PS5013-E13T DRAM-less controller with 3D NAND memory. It uses a USB 3.2 G1 bus which tops out at 10 Gb/s, which is consistent with its reported sequential read speeds of up to 1000 MB/s. It is designed for users looking for a high-speed and lightweight portable storage device, with much faster read and write speeds than conventional USB flash drives, or even portable SATA based SSDs.

The Patriot PXD external PCIe 3.0 Type-C SSDs vary in price, with the 512 GB retailing for $100, the 1 TB for $180, and the largest available model, the 2 TB available for $300. All three models can be purchased at Newegg, while users looking to buy on Amazon will currently experience COVID-19 related delays as the company is prioritizing essential shipments only in some countries. Alternatively, users can purchase the PXD drives directly at the Patriot Web Store.

Related Reading