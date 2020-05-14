Nvidia Announces Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit for $399

Nvidia Announces Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit for $399by Andrei Frumusanu on May 14, 2020 6:00 AM EST
Today Nvidia is expanding its offerings of single-board computers in the Jetson family of developer kits, introducing the new Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit.
The Xavier NX actually isn’t new, as the company had announced the module last November with availability starting end of April. Alongside the module itself, which can also be purchased in bulk by industrial customers wanting to deploy the platform more widely, Nvidia today is releasing the corresponding SBC-formfactor motherboard.
The motherboard looks night identical to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit, although it seems to have undergone some smaller component revisions. Connectivity wise it still sports HDMI and DisplayPort ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, one microUSB port, as well as the usual GPIO, I²C, I²S, SPI and UART connectivity options. For connecting cameras to the system, it also features two MIPI CSI-2 port connectors.
|NVIDIA Jetson Family Specifications
|Xavier NX
(15W)
|Xavier NX
(10W)
|AGX Xavier
|Jetson Nano
|CPU
|4x/6x Carmel
@ 1.4GHz
or
2x Carmel
@ 1.9GHz
|4x/ Carmel
@ 1.2GHz
or
2x Carmel
@ 1.5GHz
|8x Carmel
@ 2.26GHz
|4x Cortex-A57
@ 1.43GHz
|GPU
|Volta, 384 Cores
@ 1100MHz
|Volta, 384 Cores @ 800MHz
|Volta, 512 Cores
@ 1377MHz
|Maxwell, 128 Cores
@ 920MHz
|Accelerators
|2x NVDLA
|2x NVDLA
|N/A
|Memory
|8GB LPDDR4X, 128-bit bus
(51.2 GB/sec)
|16GB LPDDR4X, 256-bit bus
(137 GB/sec)
|4GB LPDDR4, 64-bit bus
(25.6 GB/sec)
|Storage
|8GB eMMC
|32GB eMMC
|16GB eMMC
|AI Perf.
|21 TOPS
|14 TOPS
|32 TOPS
|N/A
|Dimensions
|45mm x 70mm
|100mm x 87mm
|45mm x 70mm
|TDP
|15W
|10W
|30W
|10W
|Price
|$399
|$999
|$129
Nvidia will be offering the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit Xavier NX module which is able to be run at either 15W or 10W operating modes, differing by the chip’s enables enabled CPU core count and CPU and GPU frequencies. The new dev kit does now sport an active cooling fan versus the passive solution of the Jetson Nano.
Nvidia will be selling the new Developer Kit starting today starting today for $399 – essentially the same price as the Xavier NX modules themselves. The platform comes with “cloud-native” support from Nvidia, which means that they offer solutions to deploy the platform as an AI-at-the-edge system, including offering AI model examples to get started on applications.
SarahKerrigan - Thursday, May 14, 2020 - linkYou may want to update the AGX Xavier specs in the table; these days it's US$699 and 32GB standard. Reply