Nvidia Announces Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit for $399

Today Nvidia is expanding its offerings of single-board computers in the Jetson family of developer kits, introducing the new Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit.

The Xavier NX actually isn’t new, as the company had announced the module last November with availability starting end of April. Alongside the module itself, which can also be purchased in bulk by industrial customers wanting to deploy the platform more widely, Nvidia today is releasing the corresponding SBC-formfactor motherboard.

The motherboard looks night identical to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit, although it seems to have undergone some smaller component revisions. Connectivity wise it still sports HDMI and DisplayPort ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, one microUSB port, as well as the usual GPIO, I²C, I²S, SPI and UART connectivity options. For connecting cameras to the system, it also features two MIPI CSI-2 port connectors.

NVIDIA Jetson Family Specifications Xavier NX

(15W) Xavier NX

(10W) AGX Xavier Jetson Nano CPU 4x/6x Carmel

@ 1.4GHz

or

2x Carmel

@ 1.9GHz 4x/ Carmel

@ 1.2GHz

or

2x Carmel

@ 1.5GHz 8x Carmel

@ 2.26GHz 4x Cortex-A57

@ 1.43GHz GPU Volta, 384 Cores

@ 1100MHz Volta, 384 Cores @ 800MHz Volta, 512 Cores

@ 1377MHz Maxwell, 128 Cores

@ 920MHz Accelerators 2x NVDLA 2x NVDLA N/A Memory 8GB LPDDR4X, 128-bit bus

(51.2 GB/sec) 16GB LPDDR4X, 256-bit bus

(137 GB/sec) 4GB LPDDR4, 64-bit bus

(25.6 GB/sec) Storage 8GB eMMC 32GB eMMC 16GB eMMC AI Perf. 21 TOPS 14 TOPS 32 TOPS N/A Dimensions 45mm x 70mm 100mm x 87mm 45mm x 70mm TDP 15W 10W 30W 10W Price $399 $999 $129

Nvidia will be offering the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit Xavier NX module which is able to be run at either 15W or 10W operating modes, differing by the chip’s enables enabled CPU core count and CPU and GPU frequencies. The new dev kit does now sport an active cooling fan versus the passive solution of the Jetson Nano.

Nvidia will be selling the new Developer Kit starting today starting today for $399 – essentially the same price as the Xavier NX modules themselves. The platform comes with “cloud-native” support from Nvidia, which means that they offer solutions to deploy the platform as an AI-at-the-edge system, including offering AI model examples to get started on applications.

Related News: