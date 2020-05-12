Amazon Makes Graviton2 AWS Instances Available

Amazon Makes Graviton2 AWS Instances Availableby Andrei Frumusanu on May 12, 2020 10:00 AM EST
Following the Graviton2's first official announcement back in December, as well as the preview period that has been going on for several months now, Amazon has today publicly launched new m6g instanced based on their new in-house Arm platform.
We had a more in-depth look into the Graviton2 in our analysis article back in March, and the Amazon silicon and Arm's Neoverse-N1 cores certainly delivered on its promises, showcasing competitive performance both in single-threaded as well as multi-threaded scenarios. Most importantly, on AWS, the m6g instances delivered better cost efficiency compared to competing Intel and AMD-based instances.
The new m6g instances in Amazon's main global regions, including US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Frankfurt), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) starting today.
Source: Amazon Blog
azfacea - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkgoing their own way is inevitable. period. full stop. we are going to see more of these from more big players, CDNs and others. sure x86 is not going away. those instances will be available in every cloud, but if the big users like CDNs, netflix, youtube, twitch, instagram, facebook, china, .... increasing move away from x86 in datacenter and make "their own" thats quite a big chunk of x86 server business gone.
I'd love to see intel, hat in hand, going back to gamers as its primary customers. LUL Reply
MrEcho - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkJust doing a quick look, they seem to be just a bit cheaper than others of the same CPU/RAM amount, but not by much.
https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/pricing/on-demand/ Reply
azfacea - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linknot by much ?
i remember the graviton1 announcement said compute was 40% cheaper. for compute intensive workloads like video encoding i'd be very surprised it if doesnt beat intel instances by way more than that 40% Reply