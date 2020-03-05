ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Going Big: Iiyama Intros 43-inch ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 4K Monitor

 by Anton Shilov on March 5, 2020 8:00 AM EST
2 Comments | Add A Comment
2 Comments
Comment

Using a TV-sized display as a monitor always seemed like a fanciful idea. Until one day it wasn't. Thanks to the increasing commoditization of LCD panels and the continual downward pressure that has put on monitor prices, demand for large format monitors has been growing just as fast as monitors themselves. And while these kinds of large monitors are still far from ubiquitous, they've become an increasingly common sight in the monitor market.

Besides making them more accepted in general, one of the benefits of the normalization of large format monitors is that it's enticed more manufacturers to enter the field. And now, Iiyama, a respected display maker, has become the latest vendor to jump into the market, introducing their own 42.5-inch monitor for work and play.

Iiyama’s ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 is a 42.5-inch monitor featuring an IPS panel with a 3840x2160 resolution. The display features a typical brightness of 450 nits, a 1300:1 contrast ratio, a 4 ms response time, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can reproduce 1.07 million of colors and is listed as supporting HDR, but the manufacturer doesn't list how much of the DCI-P3 gamut the monitor can reproduce, only noting that the LCD can cover 85% of the NTSC color gamut.

The manufacturer is positioning its ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 monitor for a wide range of applications, including CAD/CAM, entertainment, photography, and visualization. To that end, the monitor supports picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture capabilities, and comes with a total of four inputs: two DisplayPort 1.2 inputs, as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports. The monitor also has an outbound DisplayPort for daisy-chaining it with another LCD. In addition, the device has a quad-port USB hub supporting two 3.0 and two 2.0 connectors. On the audio side of matters, the LCD has two 9 W speakers, a line in as well as a headphone output.

Like many other large-sized monitors, the Iiyama ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 comes with a modest stand that can only adjust tilt. The good news, at least, is that it supports VESA mounts, so it can be used with a third party stands if necessary.

Iiyama's 42.5-Inch Display
   ProLite X4372UHSU-B1
Panel 42.5" IPS
Resolution 3840 × 2160
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Variable Refresh Rate -
Response Time 4 ms
Brightness 450 cd/m²
Contrast 1000:1 Typical
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
PPI 104 pixels per inch
0.245 mm² pixel pitch
Colors 1.07 billion
Inputs 2 × DisplayPort 1.2
2 × HDMI 2.0
1 × DisplayPort Out
USB Hub 4-port USBType-A hub (2×USB 3.0, 2×USB 2.0)
Audio Audio Input
Headphone Output
Stand Tilt: 1° to 8°
Launch Date Q1 2020
Launch Price ~ €480

The ProLite X4372UHSU-B1 is currently available from European retailers for around €480.

Source: Iiyama (via Guru3D)

2 Comments

View All Comments

  • PeachNCream - Thursday, March 5, 2020 - link

    No VGA?! What's wrong with these people? How am I supposed to make this work with my 486DX? Stupid design decisions from stupid design-deciding-deciders! Reply

  • Vitor - Thursday, March 5, 2020 - link

    4k and not even DP 1.4? Lame. Reply
