CES 2020: Dell Announces UltraSharp U4320Q 42.5-Inch 4K IPS Monitor

Dell was among the first companies to introduce a 43-inch monitor designed for office and environments where multi-display configurations have traditionally been used. At CES, the company rolled out its new UltraSharp U4320Q 42.5-Inch 4K display that features a newer panel, an improved stand, and a USB-C input.

Dell continues to position its UltraSharp U4320Q monitor as an ultimate tool for productivity applications as well as a replacement for multiple smaller displays. To that end, specifications of the display are pretty modest: a 3840×2160 resolution, 350 nits typical brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles, a 5 ms GtG response time in Fast mode, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The display does not support HDR10 transport, a variable refresh rate technology, and other multimedia enhancements. Being a ‘workhorse’ type monitor, the UltraSharp U4320Q supports only sRGB color gamut, which is good enough for Windows.

The key improvement that the UltraSharp U4320Q has over its predecessor is its adjustable stand that can now regulate height, tilt, and swivel, as well as a modernized set of connectors. In addition to usual DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, the new unit has a USB Type-C port that supports DisplayPort alt mode and can deliver up to 90 W of power to the host. The monitor fully supports Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture capabilities and can work with up to four PCs at once. Unfortunately, the display does not have a built-in KVM. Moreover, it does not have built-in speakers either.

Dell's 43-Inch Monitors UltraSharp U4320Q P4317Q Panel 42.5" IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Variable Refresh Rate - - Response Time 5 ms GtG in Fast mode

8 ms GtG in Normal mode 8 ms GtG Brightness 350 cd/m² 350 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Typical Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical PPI 104 pixels per inch

0.245 mm² pixel pitch Colors 1.07 billion Inputs 2 × DisplayPort 1.4

2 × HDMI 2.0

1 × USB Type-C w/ DP Alt Mode 1 × DisplayPort

1 × Mini DisplayPort

2 × HDMI

1 × D-Sub/VGA USB-C PD 90 W - USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hub (3×USB-A and USB-C) 4-port USB 3.0 Type-A hub Audio Headphone Output 8W Stereo Speakers

Headphone Output

Audio Input Stand Height: -/+60 mm

Tilt: -5° to 10°

Swivel: -20° to 20° Tilt: -5° to 10° Launch Date January, 2020 May, 2016 Launch Price $1,049.99 $899.99 (?)

Dell’s UltraSharp U4320Q will be available starting January 30, 2020, at an MSRP of $1049.99.

