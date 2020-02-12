Mobile M.2 with Full Speed: The ICY DOCK ToughArmor MB720M2K-B

High-performance SSDs are often difficult to transfer them from a system to a system, which is sometimes needed. Removable U.2 drives are easier to use, but they are more expensive and not everyone needs their features. ICY DOCK has introduced its new enclosure that accommodates up to four M.2 SSDs and fits into a conventional 5.25-inch bay, allowing users to quickly remove a drive, and safely transport it.

The ICY DOCK ToughArmor MB720M2K-B mobile rack is made of metal, so it is ruggedized, and features a lock to prevent its unauthorized removal. The device has four MiniSAS HD (SFF-8643) connectors on special backplanes and two SATA power connectors with support for locking latches.

To ensure consistent performance of SSDs inside the mobile rack, it has controllable two fans, thermal pads for the M.2 drives, and an integrated aluminum heatsink cover. Furthermore, it has EMI grounding technology and antivibration protection.

The ToughArmor MB720M2K-B is currently listed at ICY DOCK’s website, so expect it to hit the market shortly. Pricing of the device is unclear.

Source: ICY DOCK (via TechPowerUp)