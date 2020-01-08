CES 2020: Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD Makes An Appearance

CES 2020: Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD Makes An Appearanceby Billy Tallis on January 7, 2020 8:35 PM EST
Samsung's booth at CES 2020 includes our first look at their next flagship consumer SSD, the 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD. This would appear to be Samsung's first client/consumer SSD to support PCIe 4.0, which has until now only been rolled out to their high-end enterprise drives.
Since this just a low-key preview instead of a formal announcement with a press release, information is limited. The exhibit shows only sequential performance numbers: 6500 MB/s reads, 5000 MB/s writes. That's a bit better than what we currently see with PCIe 4.0 drives using the Phison E16 controller, but by the end of this year we should start seeing the Phison E18 and other controllers offering sequential speeds around 7GB/s, so the 980 PRO may have little or no time to set throughput records for the consumer SSD market.
The available capacities will range from 250GB to 1TB, which strongly indicates that Samsung us still using 2-bit MLC for the PRO line rather than switching to 3-bit TLC NAND flash as the rest of the industry has done for their flagships. The fate of Samsung's flagship SSD product line was a bit unclear when Samsung updated the 970 EVO with new NAND as the 970 EVO Plus but did not introduce an accompanying 970 PRO Plus.
Samsung was unable to locate any employees at their sprawling "booth" who could answer our technical questions, so we don't have confirmation of which generation of V-NAND this uses (probably the 5th gen. 92L), nor do we have any details on the controller. We also don't have a timeline for retail availability.
nandnandnand - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkIs this the magical component PC gamers will have to buy to keep up with the next-gen consoles? Reply
Billy Tallis - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkNo. If the new consoles have any storage-related magic, it'll be software, not hardware. Reply
Frenetic Pony - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkOh, good thing Samsung literally had an "Upcoming high speed SSD used for the PS5" teased only a few weeks ago, and the chief designer of the PS5 announced it was using a new high end NVME SSD last year. Glad you're keeping up with things and not anyone else though. Reply
Billy Tallis - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkThere's no realistic interpretation of the leaks and hints about the upcoming consoles that should lead you to believe they'll use something like the 980 PRO. Samsung might have been able to score a design win for a console, but definitely not with a MLC drive. Reply
mode_13h - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkThere were some hints that people interpreted to mean they'd have PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.
However, if that's the case, they'll probably use lower-end, DRAM-less controllers. Reply
mode_13h - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkNot to mention cheap, QLC 3D NAND. Reply
MTEK - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkSurprised there is no 2TB capacity. You're slipping, Samsung! Reply
mode_13h - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkIf they have a 2 TB 970 Pro, I'm not seeing it.
See also: 2-bit MLC Reply
Billy Tallis - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkThere have been enough leaks about a 2TB 970 PRO that it clearly exists, but they can't make up their minds about when and whether to release it. Reply
austinsguitar - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - linkthis is great news! phison's pcie4 controller is a mega energy hog and terrible performer in random writes, with other serious issues. hopefully samsung can correct this. Reply