MinibeaMitsumi Launches IP68-Rated USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 Connector

MinibeaMitsumi has unveiled the industry’s first dustproof and waterproof USB Type-C connector that is certified for Thunderbolt 3 speeds. The connector can be used for a variety of applications that require high bandwidth and high reliability in harsh environments.

The MinibeaMitsumi CAM-L41-series connector is is formally IP68-certified, and uses a proprietary waterproof structure that allows it to operate for 30 minutes while submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water. The connector has been certified for Thunderbolt 3 technology and all of its features, including a 40 Gbps data transfer rate, and power delivery. The company expects to eventually gain certification for the USB4 specification too.

There are numerous applications nowadays, including those in harsh environments, that use USB-C connectors. Examples include industrial, rugged PCs, wearables, medical devices, automotive infotainment, various home appliances, and outdoor displays, just to name a few. A number of companies have released IP68 and even IP69K USB-C connectors for such applications, but all of them are only certified for 5 Gbps or 10 Gbps operation. By contrast, the CAM-L41 was certified for 40 Gbps data rate and will appeal to applications that require high bandwidth in severe environments.

The new connectors are now available from MinibeaMitsumi.

Related Reading:

Source: MinibeaMitsumi (via PC Watch)