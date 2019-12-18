Kensington’s SD5500T TB3/USB-C Hybrid Docking Station: Titan Ridge Inside

Kensington’s SD5500T TB3/USB-C Hybrid Docking Station: Titan Ridge Insideby Anton Shilov on December 18, 2019 2:00 PM EST
Kensington has introduced its new Thunderbolt 3 dock that is guaranteed to work with all USB Type-C hosts. The SD5500T docking station has nine popular ports, which woukd be sufficient for most home and office users who do not use exotic hardware.
Most of Thunderbolt 3 docks released to date are based on Intel’s Alpine Ridge controller that may not work with all USB Type-C hosts. By contrast, the SD5500T TB3/USB-C hybrid docking station (and some other docks) is powered by Intel’s Titan Ridge controller that was designed to work both with all Thunderbolt 3, and all USB Type-C hosts (albeit at respective data transfer rates). In addition, Kensington’s SD5500T is compatible both with Apple macOS 10.14 (and higher) and Microsoft Windows 10 PCs.
Kensington’s SD5500T Thunderbolt 3/USB-C hybrid dock has three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connectors (in addition to the main TB3/USB-C connector), a GbE adapter, two DisplayPort outputs (supporting two 4Kp60 monitors), and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets. Meanwhile, the main connector can deliver up to 60 W to the host, which is enough for 13.3-inch notebooks.
Kensington’s SD5500T TB3/USB-C hybrid docking station is now available directly from the company for $259.99. The price is on the high side, however considering the fact that the manufacturer guarantees broad compatibility with a wide range of PCs, it makes sense for companies with large fleets of PCs as well as individuals who want to ensure seamless operation with various PCs.
Source: Kensington
kpb321 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThe only problem is it isn't actually universal for USB-C ports as it require Display port alt mode when used with USB-C instead of Thunderbolt and at that point it's 1080p @ 30Hz for dual monitor, a single 4k @ 30Hz or I'd expect a single 1080p @60Hz but it doesn't actually list that in the specs. The Dual 4k @60Hz is only over thunderbolt. There's also a note (dual monitors are for devices that support MST) which I don't believe Apple supports for multiple monitors and only supports MST for large single monitors so this might only support a single monitor on a Mac. Reply
extide - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkIf DP Alt Mode isn't available it probably falls back to DisplayLink which encapsulates the data over USB with lossless compression. Reply
kpb321 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkI doubt it. The page specifically says Display port alt mode is required several different times. Also Displaylink over USB should support dual 1080p @60hz pretty easily since the displaylink controller is what is actually generating the video signal. I'm literally typing this on a dual 1080p monitor setup using a displaylink controller on a generic USB 3 dock something this dock makes quite clear it can't accomplish on USB. Reply
kpb321 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkI'm literally typing this on a dual 1080p @60Hz monitor setup using a displaylink controller on a generic USB 3 dock something this dock makes quite clear it can't accomplish on USB. Reply
TheUnhandledException - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkDual DP plus dual usb-c output? Plus another three type a 10 Gbps ports. Oh that is a nice dock. Any word on how much power it can send to the laptop by PD? Reply
BloodyBunnySlippers - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThe article states 60W Reply
TheUnhandledException - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkReading fail on my part. Ok that is one small downside. I wish all docks would just support 100W. 100W is the max the spec allows 100W would cover all laptops which can be powered by PD. Reply
Icehawk - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkAgreed, the laptops here at work use 65W supplies on their own and the docks use either 90 or 130 (not sure of the output though) depending on the model. Reply
ltcommanderdata - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkIt's interesting that both this Kensington Titan Ridge dock and CalDigit's recently released Titan Ridge Dock both don't have a second Thunderbolt 3 port to support Thunderbolt 3 daisy-chaining which was pretty much a standard feature of Alpine Ridge docks. I wonder if there is some technical limitation or if this is simply a choice dock makers all unfortunately seem to be making? Reply
The_Assimilator - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkDocks are ridiculously overpriced for the tiny amount of hardware they have inside. I'm waiting for some Chinese company to start flooding Amazon with cheap docks that works the same while costing a third of the price. Reply