ASRock's X570D4I-2T: A Mini-ITX AMD X570 Motherboard with Intel's 10 GbE Controller by Anton Shilov on January 30, 2020
ASRock Rack has revealed a rather interesting Mini-ITX motherboard for AMD’s Ryzen 2000 and 3000-series processors with Intel’s X550 10 GbE controller. The X570D4I-2T platform can be used both for high-performance desktops and for small form-factor servers/NAS with robust storage capabilities.
The ASRock Rack X570D4I-2T motherboard is based on AMD’s X570 chipset and supports all the latest AMD Ryzen 2000/3000-series processors with up to 16 cores and a 105 W TDP. The platform has four DDR4 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 64 GB of DDR4-2400 memory with or without ECC, one PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for graphics cards (when used with an appropriate CPU), one M.2-2280 slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 or SATA SSDs, and two OCulink connectors that bring support for eight SATA 6 Gbps ports (controlled by the X570). Since the Mini-ITX motherboard can be used for servers, it also carries the ASpeed AST2500 BMC.
On the I/O side of matters, the ASRock Rack X570D4I-2T has two 10 GbE ports (controlled by the Intel X550-AT2), a GbE port for remote management, two USB 3.1 Gen 1/2 (depends on redriver) Type-A connectors, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 header for front panels, and a D-Sub display output.
The choice of the 10 GbE controllers may seem a bit odd since we are talking about an AMD-based motherboard, but it looks like ASRock Rack originally developed the X570D4I-2T for a particular customer that required an Intel NIC, but wanted to take advantage of AMD’s latest desktop platform. In fact, the latter does have a unique set of features not available elsewhere: a support for a 16-core (reasonably priced) CPU, eight SATA ports, and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes. Using the X570D4I-2T, it is possible to build an extremely advanced desktop PC with discrete graphics card and vast storage capabilities, or a small form-factor server/NAS featuring 128 TB of SATA storage and terabytes of ultra-fast NVMe storage that can be accessed using 10 GbE ports.
|Brief Specifications of ASRock's X570D4I-2T
|X570D4I-2T
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 2000 and 3000-series CPUs with up to 105 W TDP
|PCH
|AMD X570
|BMC
|ASpeed AST2500
|Memory
|4 × SO-DIMM slots, up to 64 GB of DDR4-2400
|Storage
|M.2
|1 × M.2-2280 SSD with SATA or PCIe 4.0 x4 interface
|SATA
|8 × SATA HDDs or SSDs
|Wi-Fi
|-
|WWAN
|-
|Ethernet
|2 × 10 GbE connectors (Intel X550-AT2)
1 × GbE (Realtek RTL8211E)
|Display Outputs
|1 × D-Sub
|Audio
|-
|USB
|Internal
|1 × USB 3.0
|External
|2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1/2 Type-A
|Additional I/O
|-
|Power
|8-pin (DC-IN) + 4-pin (ATX) + 4-pin (HDD PWR)
|Temperatures
|Operating
|10°C ~ 35°C
|Storing
|-40ºC – 70°C
|OS
|Windows, Linux
Compatible with other operating systems
The ASRock Rack X570D4I-2T motherboard is now listed at the company’s website, so expect it to be available shortly. Considering all the peculiarities of the platform, it is hard to tell whether this one will be available widely in retail (if at all), but at least it can be ordered directly from the company.
shabby - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkIn before someone says "almost a perfect board, but it's missing this that and the other" Reply
timecop1818 - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkOnly 4x pcie on the 16x slot, most hw raid cards are 8x. Reply
mooninite - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkIt's perfect for its intended market - and YAY FINALLY 10GBE ON MINI-ITX - but hopefully they will produce a consumer (HDMI, audio chip, dump the IPMI) version. Reply
MenhirMike - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkI don't find the usage of Intel NICs on AMD Platforms that unusual - Intel is a big player in networking, and their stuff is widely supported. I can think of Aqantia as an alternative, but I don't know how well they are supported on the server-side of things. Broadcom and Chelsio also have 10GbE chips (Chelsio even does some AMD OEM products), and I think Mellanox/nVidia, though I don't know if they do OEM work.
Going with Intel seems like a sane choice, regardless of the CPU brand. Reply
MenhirMike - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkAlso, a rare sight, an X570 board without active cooling. Though if this is ASRock Rack, they likely assume that the chassis is taking care of enough airflow. Reply