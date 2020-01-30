EnGenius Reveals ‘Affordable’ Multi-Gig Switches with PoE: 8 2.5GBASE-T and 4 10GbE SFP+ Ports

EnGenius Reveals ‘Affordable’ Multi-Gig Switches with PoE: 8 2.5GBASE-T and 4 10GbE SFP+ Portsby Anton Shilov on January 30, 2020 2:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Networking
- Qualcomm
- 10GBase-T
- NBASE-T
- 2.5GBase-T
- EnGenius
EnGenius has unveiled a new series multi-gigabit PoE++ L2+ networking switches with multiple NBASE-T ports. The EnGenius ECS2512FP and ECS2512 switches are designed for small and medium businesses as well as large living environments, and along with their fast switching capabiltiies, one of the models is also capable of Power over Ethernet to deliver power to remote, high-performance devices like Wi-Fi 6 access points. Both models can be managed remotely using EnGenius cloud-based software. The manufacturer is calling its new switches ‘affordable’, though without listing official prices.
Both new switches from EnGenius — the ECS2512FP and the ECS2512 — support 120 Gbps of switching capacity and are fed via eight 2.5GBASE-T ports along with four 10GbE SFP+ slots for fiber uplinks. Meanwhile, the more advanced ECS2512FP model supports the IEEE 802.3bt Power-over-Ethernet, allowing it to transfer up to 240 W of power to such power-hungry devices as Wi-Fi 6 access points, PTZ cameras, or AV controllers.
One of the key features of the latest EnGenius switches is their support for the company’s subscription-free EnGenius Cloud that allows to monitor system metrics in real time, display network topology, troubleshoot, problems, and analyze network’s behavior. According to the company, its switches and cloud services provide ‘enterprise-class features’ and essentially simplify monitoring of networks. While such capabilities bring a lot of value for companies, they come at a cost that typically makes these kinds of multi-gig switches prohibitively expensive for consumers.
EnGenius says that its ECS2512FP and ECS2512 switches will hit the market next month and that they will be ‘affordable’. Unfortunately, without an actual price it is impossible to say whether the switches will be reasonably priced for an average person, or for a business that wants to save on multi-gig network management.
Related Reading:
- Intel Quietly Mentions 2.5 GbE Ethernet Controllers
- QNAP Launches QNA-UC5G1T: A USB 3.0 to 5 GbE Network Adapter
- Club 3D Launches 2.5 GbE USB Type-A & USB Type-C Dongles
- Buffalo Unveils New 10GBase-T Network Card with 2.5G+5G
- Netgear at CES 2018: Nighthawk Gaming Router, N-BASET Switch, and More
- Aquantia Launch AQtion 5G/2.5G/1G Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Cards (NICs) for PCIe
Source: EnGenius
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
7 Comments
View All Comments
name99 - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkPlease give us
- 12 ports
- PoE
- SFP
said NO small office/home buyers EVER. Reply
Valantar - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkAgreed. Lop off the SFP+ ports and ditch the PoE and management functionality and this would be interesting, even if I would really want a couple of those remaining ports to be 10GbE then. Reply
Beany2013 - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkHaving worked for many SMBs and done AV installs, you'd be surprised how often something that isn't rackmountable (because not many SMBs have 19" racks....), and has less than 24 ports, but has a decent amount of throughput is actually useful.
But then, I only spent 5 years working as lead tech for an MSP, what would I know? Reply
Valantar - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkSMB≠ SOHO Reply
TomWomack - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkWill it be able to switch between the SFP ports, or are they uplink only? Four ports of 10GbE for less than a third of the price of a Ubiquiti ES16XG wouldn't be too shabby.
(the ES16XG is not a thing of beauty and a joy forever - the one I have is unable to support 10Gb connections over the RJ45 ports, and requires transceivers rather than using direct attach cables - but it is a roughly-16 port basically-10Gbit switch for £600) Reply
e1jones - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkWith PoE, it's probably close to $300.
It looks like a product in search of a market. Not enough 'slow' ports... I have a 24x 1G dumb switch now with about half the ports occupied. The 10G stuff is direct connect.
A drop in replacement with 10G added... one interesting option looks like the Trendnet 30284.24x 1G + 4x SFP+. The SFP+ to 10GBE adapters are getting cheaper... Serve The Home has been reviewing them in quantity lately. Reply
fazalmajid - Thursday, January 30, 2020 - linkDoes anyone actually use 2.5G ports, let alone PoE-powered devices? I don't think so. Why would I get this over a Mikrotik switch with 24 1G ports and 4 SFP+ ports for the same price? Reply