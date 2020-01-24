Big & Fast: 17.3-Inch 240 Hz ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable USB-C Gaming Monitor

With over half of a dozen external displays for laptops in its lineup, ASUS is a company that takes portable monitors seriously. Following that philosophy, this week the company introduced its rather unique ROG Strix XG17AHPE external LCD, a gaming-focused display offering a Full-HD resolution as well as a 240 Hz refresh rate with variable refresh support. The portable monitor even has its own battery, so it will provide a premium gaming experience even away from a power outlet.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE portable display uses a 17.3-inch IPS panel with a 1920×1080 resolution and features a maximum brightness of 300 nits, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 3 ms GtG response time, and a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz refresh rate with VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology on top of that. Traditionally for ASUS’s gaming monitors, the ROG Strix XG17AHPE supports GamePlus and GameVisual modes for various genres and types of content, Shadow Boost feature to lighten dark areas in games, and GameFast input technology. The LCD also comes with a stand that can be used to mount the display horizontally or vertically.

Specifications of the ASUS ROG 17.3-Inch

Portable USB-C Monitor ROG Strix XG17AHPE Panel 17.3" IPS Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Response Time 3 ms GtG Brightness 300 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Pixel Pitch 0.1995 mm² Pixel Density 127.3 ppi VRR VESA Adaptive-Sync Color Gamut Support ? Inputs USB-C

Micro HDMI 2.0 Audio Built-in ESS Sabre 9118 DAC

Stereo 1W speakers Launch Price ?

The ROG Strix XG17AHPE is aimed at gamers who want to have a bigger screen to play on while they are travelling, offering an expanded window into virtual worlds for a notebook, console, or even a smartphone. For example, there are 15.6-inch laptops with GPUs powerful enough to push games to 240 FPS, but these games will certainly look better on a larger monitor. Also, it can be used to expand screen real estate of a high-end 17.3-inch laptop (and play in a ’32:9’ aspect ratio). In a bid to further improve gaming experience, the portable display has a built-in ESS Sabre 9118 digital-to-analogue (DAC) for headphones and integrated 1W speakers.

The 17.3-inch portable display from ASUS ROG connects to its host system using a USB Type-C (with DP Alt Mode) or a Micro HDMI 2.0 connector and uses another Type-C port for charging. The monitor has its own 7800 mAh battery that provides up to 3.5 hours of gaming when using a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Otherwise as the display is based on a 17.3-inch panel, the ROG Strix XG17AHPE is not exactly a small device by itself, buyers are typically going to want an appropriate bag. Thankfully, the monitor is fairly thin and light itself; it measures 1 cm thick and weighs 1060 grams.

The external monitor is listed at ASUS’s website, so expect it to be available in the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, pricing has yet to be disclosed.

