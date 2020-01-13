CES 2020: ASUS Reveals Portable 15.6-inch ZenScreen MB16ACE USB-C Monitor

ASUS has introduced its latest external display for laptops that features a USB Type-C connector that is used to transfer both video signal as well as power. To simplify use, the ZenBook MB16ACE monitor comes with a new foldable case that can be easily transformed into a stand.

As the name suggests, the ZenScreen MB16ACE belongs to the company’s premium Zen product lineup and therefore matches ZenBooks in terms of design and premium feel. In general, the ZenScreen MB16ACE uses a 15.6-inch IPS panel featuring a 1920×1080 resolution, 250 nits brightness, a 5 ms response time, and a non-glare coating. Since the LCD comes in a metallic chassis, it is 8 mm thick and weighs 710 grams, which can be considered as a price for some additional toughness.

One of the main selling points of the ZenScreen MB16ACE is of course its USB Type-C single-cable connection (using DP Alt Mode), which greatly simplifies use of the additional display with a laptop while on the go. The monitor can still be plugged to a regular USB Type-A port, but in this case the host system must have a DisplayLink driver installed.

Like most monitors from ASUS, the ZenScreen MB16ACE supports various color temperatures, eight video preset modes, and even modes for games. Meanwhile, the display fully supports HDCP, so it can be used to view protected content.

It is noteworthy that the ZenScreen MB16ACE can be used both in landscape as well as portrait modes and comes with a special folio that can be used as a stand, which clearly improves usability of the device.

ASUS already lists its ZenScreen MB16ACE USB-C display over at its website, so expect the product to launch shortly. Pricing is unknown.

Source: ASUS