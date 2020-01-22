Acer Unveils TravelMate B3 Notebook & Convertible: 11.6-Inch LCD & Gemini Lake Refresh

Acer Unveils TravelMate B3 Notebook & Convertible: 11.6-Inch LCD & Gemini Lake Refreshby Anton Shilov on January 22, 2020 4:00 PM EST
Alongside their new Chromebooks, Acer has also revealed a new set of inexpensive Windows laptops aimed at students. Powered by Intel’s Gemini Lake SoCs, Acer’s TravelMate B3 will be available in clamshell and convertible form-factors to satisfy different needs.
Acer’s TravelMate B3 machines use a rugged chassis made of plastic that is said to be impact resistant and therefore tough enough for educational environments. The mobile PCs are equipped with a 11.6-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio IPS display, with Acer offering either a 1366x768 or 1920x1080 resolution panel depending on SKU. Meanwhile, with a 20.95 mm z-height and at up to 1.49 kilograms weight the computers are clearly designed for longevity and durability over portability.
As noted above, the TravelMate B3 machines will be available in two form factors. The clamshell model will be sold as the TravelMate B3, while the convertible will be sold under Acer's Spin sub-brand as the TravelMate B3 Spin. Both portables are based on Intel’s low-power quad-core Gemini Lake Refresh SoC, and are accompanied by 4 GB or 8 GB of DDR4 memory as well as 64 GB, 128 GB, or 256 GB NAND flash storage.
As far as I/O features are concerned, the new Acer TravelMate B3 PCs feature Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GbE, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C, HDMI, microSD, a 3.5-mm combo audio jack, a webcam, a microphone array, and speakers.
According to the manufacturer, the TravelMate B3s can work for up to 12 hours on one charge (based on MobileMark 2014 testing), which should be enough for one day in classes.
|Acer’s TravelMate B3 & TravelMate Spin B3
|TravelMate B3
(B311-31)
|TravelMate Spin B3
HD (B311R-31)
|TravelMate Spin B3
Full-HD (B311RN-31)
|Display
|Diagonal
|11.6" IPS
|11.6" IPS with touch
|Resolution
|1366×768
|1920×1080
|Brightness
|? cd/m²
|? cd/m²
|? cd/m²
|CPU
|Intel Celeron dual-core N4020
Intel Celeron quad-core N4120
Intel Pentium Silver quad-core N5030
|Graphics
|Intel UHD 600/605 Graphics
|RAM
|4 GB or 8 GB DDR4
|Storage
|64 GB eMMC
128 GB eMMC
128 GB NVMe SSD
256 GB NVMe SSD
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|WWAN
|-
|-
|-
|GbE
|+
|+
|+
|USB
|2 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Camera
|720p webcam
|Other I/O
|microSD, TRRS connector for audio, speakers, microphones
|Battery
|48 Wh
|Dimensions
|Thickness
|20.95 mm | 0.82 inches
|Width
|295 mm | 11.61 inches
|Depth
|215 mm | 8.46 inches
|212 mm | 8.35 inches
|Weight
|1.4 kilograms | 3.08 pounds
|1.49 kilograms| 3.28 pounds
|Battery Life
|12 hours
|Price (starting at)
|$239
|$329
Acer’s TravelMate B3 and TravelMate Spin B3 will be available this April starting at $239 and $329, respectively.
Source: Acer
