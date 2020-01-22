ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Acer Unveils TravelMate B3 Notebook & Convertible: 11.6-Inch LCD & Gemini Lake Refresh

 by Anton Shilov on January 22, 2020 4:00 PM EST
Alongside their new Chromebooks, Acer has also revealed a new set of inexpensive Windows laptops aimed at students. Powered by Intel’s Gemini Lake SoCs, Acer’s TravelMate B3 will be available in clamshell and convertible form-factors to satisfy different needs.

Acer’s TravelMate B3 machines use a rugged chassis made of plastic that is said to be impact resistant and therefore tough enough for educational environments. The mobile PCs are equipped with a 11.6-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio IPS display, with Acer offering either a 1366x768 or 1920x1080 resolution panel depending on SKU. Meanwhile, with a 20.95 mm z-height and at up to 1.49 kilograms weight the computers are clearly designed for longevity and durability over portability.

As noted above, the TravelMate B3 machines will be available in two form factors. The clamshell model will be sold as the TravelMate B3, while the convertible will be sold under Acer's Spin sub-brand as the TravelMate B3 Spin. Both portables are based on Intel’s low-power quad-core Gemini Lake Refresh SoC, and are accompanied by 4 GB or 8 GB of DDR4 memory as well as 64 GB, 128 GB, or 256 GB NAND flash storage.

As far as I/O features are concerned, the new Acer TravelMate B3 PCs feature Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GbE, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C, HDMI, microSD, a 3.5-mm combo audio jack, a webcam, a microphone array, and speakers.

According to the manufacturer, the TravelMate B3s can work for up to 12 hours on one charge (based on MobileMark 2014 testing), which should be enough for one day in classes.

Acer’s TravelMate B3 & TravelMate Spin B3
  TravelMate B3
(B311-31)		 TravelMate Spin B3
HD (B311R-31)		 TravelMate Spin B3
Full-HD (B311RN-31)
Display Diagonal 11.6" IPS 11.6" IPS with touch
Resolution 1366×768 1920×1080
Brightness ? cd/m² ? cd/m² ? cd/m²
CPU Intel Celeron dual-core N4020
Intel Celeron quad-core N4120
Intel Pentium Silver quad-core N5030
Graphics Intel UHD 600/605 Graphics
RAM 4 GB or 8 GB DDR4
Storage 64 GB eMMC
128 GB eMMC
128 GB NVMe SSD
256 GB NVMe SSD
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0
WWAN - - -
GbE + + +
USB 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
Camera 720p webcam
Other I/O microSD, TRRS connector for audio, speakers, microphones
Battery 48 Wh
Dimensions Thickness 20.95 mm | 0.82 inches
Width 295 mm | 11.61 inches
Depth 215 mm | 8.46 inches 212 mm | 8.35 inches
Weight 1.4 kilograms | 3.08 pounds 1.49 kilograms| 3.28 pounds
Battery Life 12 hours
Price (starting at) $239 $329

Acer’s TravelMate B3 and TravelMate Spin B3 will be available this April starting at $239 and $329, respectively.

Source: Acer

