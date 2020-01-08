CES 2020: ZOTAC Edge CI341, A SFF PC With 6 W Passively Cooled Intel Gemini Lake CPU

With CES 2020 expected to be dominated with announcements of new mobile processors from both Intel and AMD, ZOTAC has taken things in a slightly different direction, preparing a few new ZBOX Edge SFF PCs. Chief among these is ZOTAC ZBOX Edge CI341, which features an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor with Intel UHD 600 integrated graphics, and two SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 8 GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

The ZOTAC ZBOX Edge CI341 is designed with edge computing in mind with a small size and equally low power consumption, thanks to Intel Celeron N4100 and its 6 W TDP. While the Intel Gemini Lake architecture (which is based on the 14 nm process node) isn't new, it nonetheless allows ZOTAC to produce a PC with a slim 32 mm chassis and a passively cooled design. This means that the ZBOX Edge CI341 is near silent. For storage, a single M.2 slot is present which supports both M.2 2242 and M.2 2280 form factor SSDs.

Located on the front panel is a power button, a microSD card reader, and a single USB 3.1 G1 Type-A port, with a further USB 3.1 G1 Type-A port located on the rear panel. Also featured are dual Intel Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi antenna port which also features BT 5.0 support. As for display connectivity, there are both DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 outputs.

ZOTAC hasn't unveiled any pricing or when the ZBOX Edge CI341 will hit retail shelves, but we do know that two versions will be available for purchase; one with Windows 10, and one without. We also know that both models will ship with just 4 GB of DDR4-2400 memory which populates one of two available SODIMM slots.