Acer Launches Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712: Intel’s Comet Lake Inside

Acer Launches Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712: Intel’s Comet Lake Insideby Anton Shilov on January 22, 2020 2:00 PM EST
Acer has introduced a new Chromebook computer designed specifically for the education environment. The upcoming Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712 machines are rugged enough to handle bumps of life at school and are based on Intel’s Comet Lake processors.
Acer’s Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712 comes in a Shale Black plastic chassis that is sufficiently tough to survive drops, shocks, high/low temperatures, and humid or dusty environments. To make the laptop as rugged as possible, Acer had to increase its z-height to 21.5 cm, which is rather thick, but a good news is that the notebook has a spill-resistant keyboard. As for weight, the machine weighs 1.4 kilograms.
The laptop is equipped with a 12-inch IPS display panel featuring a 1366x912 resolution as well as a 3:2 aspect ratio. In fact, the manufacturer plans to offer two versions of its Chromebooks 871: the model C871 with a regular screen as well as the model C871T with a touch-enabled screen.
The Acer Chromebook 871 – which will go by the Chromebook 712 in the retail market – is based on up to Intel’s dual-core Core i3-10110U processor, and is accompanied by 4 GB or 8 GB of DDR4 memory as well as 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC storage. Connectivity-wise, the laptop is rather typical by today’s standards as they feature Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C connectors, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets. The Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712 from Acer also have a standard set of multimedia capabilities, such as a webcam, stereo speakers, a microphone array.
The manufacturer equipped its new Chromebooks with a 48 Wh battery, which is a rather high capacity for a 12-inch laptop. Meanwhile, Acer does not disclose actual battery life figures for its new Chromebooks.
|Acer’s Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712
|Chromebook 712
|Display
|Diagonal
|12" IPS with or without touch
|Resolution
|1366×912
|Brightness
|? cd/m²
|CPU
|10th Gen Core
(Comet Lake)
Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Celeron 5205U
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM
|4 GB or 8 GB DDR4
|Storage
|32 GB or 64 GB eMMC
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|WWAN
|-
|GbE
|-
|USB
|2 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Camera
|Full-HD
|Other I/O
|microSD, TRRS connector for audio, speakers, microphones
|Battery
|48 Wh
|Dimensions
|Thickness
|21.5 mm | 0.85 inches
|Width
|296 mm | 11.65 inches
|Depth
|229 mm | 9.02 inches
|Weight
|1.4 kilograms | 3.09 pounds
|Battery Life
|?
|Price (starting at)
|$329.99 | €299
Acer will start sales of its new Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712 laptops in North America in March and in EMEA in May. Prices of the PCs will start at $329.99 in the USA and €299 in Europe. The notebooks will be covered by a one year international warranty.
Source: Acer
DigitalFreak - Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - linkThat resolution should be outlawed in 2020 Reply
ingwe - Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - linkI mean this product isn't interesting to me, but as said by Anand, there are no bad products only bad prices. At $330 it doesn't seem unreasonable to me. Particularly because it isn't just 768 vertical pixels. Reply
kpb321 - Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - linkIt's a 12 in screen so it's actually fairly high DPI at ~136. About the same as a 16 inch 1080p screen and it's a squarer aspect ratio so it has more vertical space than a 768p or 720p screen would. Overall it doesn't seem like a bad choice for a cheap laptop. I'd certainly rather use this than your typical widescreen 16x9 equivalent. At these low resolutions the additional vertical pixels are pretty helpful. Reply