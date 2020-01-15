The Lian Li Strimer Plus, For When You Need an RGB 24-pin ATX Cable

During our tour of the Lian Li suite at CES 2020, we saw a variety of updated case designs, some impressive and others with minor tweaks. One of the more standout products at the suite was the new and improved Lian Li Strimer Plus RGB PSU cable. Updated for 2020, the Strimer Plus now has visual effects, better build quality, but with a slightly higher retail price.

Back at Computex 2018, our senior editor Dr Ian Cutress took a look at the first iteration of the Strimer, and he was dismayed at the name. Pronounced Streamer, but written as Strimer the Western and Eastern divide on PR is far between the intended result. Fast forward to CES 2019 and what was originally a limited product, has now transitioned into its second generation, the Strimer Plus. Whether users love or hate RGB, the Strimer Plus now supports RGB visual effects due to an included RGB controller box. This box includes four buttons and doesn't intrude when compared to controllers from companies such as Thermaltake; a smaller box means less overall space used.

In addition to the 24-pin ATX RGB Strimer Plus, Lian Li also intends to sell an 8-pin PCIe version so users can not only enhance the overall RGB experience but match it up with other devices. The Lian Li Strimer Plus is certified to work with other RGB ecosystems including ASUS ROG Aura Sync, MSI's Mystic Light, ASRock's Polychrome RGB, and GIGABYTE's RGB Fusion. It can be hooked up directly into a motherboard RGB header which gives each companies software the ability to control it, or users can run it independently from the included control box.

Ignoring the Strimer (pronounced Streamer) name which is simply lost in translation between the West and East, the Strimer Plus has a recommended retail price of $60 for the 24-pin cable and $40 for the PCIe kit. The expected time frame of when the Lian Li Strimer Plus will hit retail shelves is February.