Lenovo’s Qreator 27: A Sub-$900 10-Bit 4K Professional Monitor w/ Qi Charging

Just in time for CES 2020, Lenovo has introduced a new display for media creators, the Qreator 27. Lenovo's latest monitor offers essential professional-grade qualities along with a number of value-added features like built-in LG's Crystal Sound audio sub-system, a Qi wireless charger for mobile devices, and even some gaming technologies. Equally important, the Qreator 27 shouldn't be too hard on the wallets of its content creator market, with a retail price under $900.

The Lenovo Qreator 27 monitor relies on — you guessed it right — a 27-inch 10-bit IPS panel with a 3840x2160 resolution. The display offers a max brightness of 400 nits, a 4 ms response time, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the LCD uses a WLED backlighting and can generate 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is in line with professional-grade monitors and which is important for videographers, game designers, and other digital content creators.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Qreator 27 has a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 2.0, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 with DP Alt mode connector (presumably with Power Delivery support). In addition, it has a dual-port USB 3.0 hub.

Not many professional displays feature integrated speakers, but this is not the case with the Qreator 27, which uses LG’s Crystal Sound technology that produces sound by vibrating the screen panel. Also, the monitor has a Qi wireless charging pad that will make life for many people significantly easier.

While the LCD is designed primarily for professionals, it features VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 certification as well as AMD’s FreeSync variable refresh rate technology. Not that DisplayHDR 400 guarantees proper HDR experience due to mediocre brightness or FreeSync with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz is important, but the fact that the Qreator 27 supports these technologies makes it somewhat more attractive to those who are going to use the device not only for work.

Lenovo will start sales of its Qreator 27 monitor in March for $899.99.

Related Reading:

Source: Lenovo