CES 2020: Dell’s New UltraSharp U2520Q & U2720Q USB-C Monitors for Designers

CES 2020: Dell’s New UltraSharp U2520Q & U2720Q USB-C Monitors for Designersby Anton Shilov on January 2, 2020 11:00 AM EST
Dell has introduced its new 25-inch and 27-inch displays that are aimed at artists and designers with color-critical workloads. The new UltraSharp U2520Q and U2720Q monitors feature a 3H anti-glare coating and are factory calibrated to a Delta-E<2 accuracy to ensure correct reproduction of colors in different conditions.
Dell’s UltraSharp U2520Q and UltraSharp U2720Q displays are built upon IPS panels of a 2560×1440 and a 3840×2160 resolution (respectively), 350 nits typical brightness, a 1000:1 and 1300:1 contrast ratio (respectively), a 8 ms GtG response time in normal mode, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The 25-incher can display 16.78 million colors, whereas the 27-incher can display 1.07 billion colors. Also, both LCDs can reproduce a 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 99% of the sRGB color space.
Apart from dimensions and specifications of the IPS panels, Dell’s UltraSharp U2520Q and UltraSharp U2720Q monitors are very similar. The displays feature the same design with ultra-thin bezels to make it easier for owners to use multi-display configurations (which is particularly important for 25-inch LCDs these days as in many cases they are bought to work in pairs) and the same adjustable stands that can regulate tilt, pivot, and swivel.
As for connectivity, the monitors feature a DisplayPort 1.4 (with a DisplayPort MST output to daisy chain another display), an HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C input. The latter port can deliver up to 90 W of power to the host, which is enough for most 15.6-inch-class notebooks. In addition, the units also come with a dual-port USB 3.0 hub featuring a Type-A and a Type-C connector. Since in many cases the U2520Q and U2720Q LCDs will be used in offices, they do not have built-in speakers, but they have a headphone output. Speaking of offices, it is necessary to note that the monitors can be remotely managed using Dell’s Command Center software.
|Specifications of Dell's 2020 25-Inch & 27-Inch USB-C Displays
|UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor
U2520D
|UltraSharp 27 USB-C Monitor
U2720Q
|Panel
|25" IPS
|27" IPS
|Native Resolution
|2560 × 1440
|3840 × 2160
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Response Time
|5 ms GtG in Fast mode
8 ms GtG in Normal mode
|Brightness
|350 cd/m² (typical)
400 cd/m² (peak)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1300:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Pixel Pitch
|0.216 mm²
|0.1554 mm²
|Pixel Density
|117.5 ppi
|163 ppi
|Display Colors
|16.78 million
|1.07 billion
|Color Gamut Support
|sRGB: 99%
DCI-P3: 95%
|Stand
|Height: 130 mm
Tilt: -5° to 21°
Swivel: -45° to 45°
Pivot: -90° to 90°
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort 1.4 (+ DP MST out)
1 × HDMI 2.0
1x USB-C (DP 1.4 Alt Mode + 90 W Power Delivery)
|USB Hub
|2-port USB 3.0 (Type-A + Type-C)
2 × USB 3.0 Type-A upstream ports
|Audio
|audio out port
|Power
|Idle
|0.3W
|0.3 W
|Typical
|24 W
|33 W
|Peak
|200 W
|200 W
|Delivery
|90 W
|90 W
|Launch Price
|$479.99
|$709.99
Dell’s UltraSharp U2520Q and U2720Q monitors will be available starting from January 30. The 25 incher will have an MSRP of $479.99, whereas the 27-incher will be priced at $709.99.
Related Reading:
- Dell’s Introduces UltraSharp 27-Inch 4K Monitor (UP2720Q) With Integrated Colorimeter
- Dell Announces Ultrathin S2719DC LCD: FreeSync USB-C with HDR600
- NEC's MultiSync PA311D, a 10-bit IPS 4K Professional Monitor
- NEC Launches Narrow Bezel MultiSync EA271U Display: 4K & USB-C Charging
- Philips Brilliance 272P7VUBNB: A Sub-$350 27-Inch 4K IPS Monitor with 65W USB PD & GbE
- HP Unveils EliteDisplay E243d Docking Display with Webcam, GbE, & 65W Power Delivery
- EIZO Launches FlexScan EV2780: 27” 2560×1440 Display with USB Type-C Connector
Source: Dell
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
17 Comments
View All Comments
Drazick - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkWhen will we see a 3000x2000 resolution screen?
Dell, give us 3000x2000 in 34" screen please! Reply
toomanylogins - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkI agree. You get 3840 × 2160 then have to run it lower res as all the fonts are two small so whats the point. We need 16/10 or 3/2 monitors. Reply
lilkwarrior - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkNo clear specification that it's Thunderbolt 3 or USB 4(TB3+faster USB)? Dell, it's 2020! Reply
quiksilvr - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkIt is not a KVM and not daisy chained it is solely for DisplayPort and Power and the USB-A ports on the monitor you will most likely get 5Gbps each. If you wan't a proper Thunderbolt 3 monitor LG seems to be the only option you have and if you want a monitor with proper KVM (even a built in Gigabit Ethernet jack) go Philips. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y5ZZW3Y/ Reply
lilkwarrior - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkMost designers, especially UI & graphic designers, use Apple devices & high-end laptops that use Thunderbolt 3 for a variety of obvious reasons not tied to KVM Reply
Lord of the Bored - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link[citation needed] Reply
Dug - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkI don't know any designer trying to find a 25" monitor with 16 million colors. Reply
Alistair - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkshould add 120hz support to the 25 inch model Reply
PVG - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkIs it a U2520Q (UHD) or a U2520D (QHD)?
What's correct, the article body or the specs table?
25'' UHD would be nice. Reply
Soulkeeper - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkWow that peak power usage is ~10x typical.
Peak 200 W
Does it just periodically short itself out or something ? Reply