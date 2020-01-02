CES 2020: Dell’s New UltraSharp U2520Q & U2720Q USB-C Monitors for Designers

Dell has introduced its new 25-inch and 27-inch displays that are aimed at artists and designers with color-critical workloads. The new UltraSharp U2520Q and U2720Q monitors feature a 3H anti-glare coating and are factory calibrated to a Delta-E<2 accuracy to ensure correct reproduction of colors in different conditions.

Dell’s UltraSharp U2520Q and UltraSharp U2720Q displays are built upon IPS panels of a 2560×1440 and a 3840×2160 resolution (respectively), 350 nits typical brightness, a 1000:1 and 1300:1 contrast ratio (respectively), a 8 ms GtG response time in normal mode, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The 25-incher can display 16.78 million colors, whereas the 27-incher can display 1.07 billion colors. Also, both LCDs can reproduce a 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 99% of the sRGB color space.

Apart from dimensions and specifications of the IPS panels, Dell’s UltraSharp U2520Q and UltraSharp U2720Q monitors are very similar. The displays feature the same design with ultra-thin bezels to make it easier for owners to use multi-display configurations (which is particularly important for 25-inch LCDs these days as in many cases they are bought to work in pairs) and the same adjustable stands that can regulate tilt, pivot, and swivel.

As for connectivity, the monitors feature a DisplayPort 1.4 (with a DisplayPort MST output to daisy chain another display), an HDMI 2.0, and a USB Type-C input. The latter port can deliver up to 90 W of power to the host, which is enough for most 15.6-inch-class notebooks. In addition, the units also come with a dual-port USB 3.0 hub featuring a Type-A and a Type-C connector. Since in many cases the U2520Q and U2720Q LCDs will be used in offices, they do not have built-in speakers, but they have a headphone output. Speaking of offices, it is necessary to note that the monitors can be remotely managed using Dell’s Command Center software.

Specifications of Dell's 2020 25-Inch & 27-Inch USB-C Displays UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor

U2520D UltraSharp 27 USB-C Monitor

U2720Q Panel 25" IPS 27" IPS Native Resolution 2560 × 1440 3840 × 2160 Maximum Refresh Rate 60 Hz Response Time 5 ms GtG in Fast mode

8 ms GtG in Normal mode Brightness 350 cd/m² (typical)

400 cd/m² (peak) Contrast 1000:1 1300:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Pixel Pitch 0.216 mm² 0.1554 mm² Pixel Density 117.5 ppi 163 ppi Display Colors 16.78 million 1.07 billion Color Gamut Support sRGB: 99%

DCI-P3: 95% Stand Height: 130 mm

Tilt: -5° to 21°

Swivel: -45° to 45°

Pivot: -90° to 90° Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.4 (+ DP MST out)

1 × HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C (DP 1.4 Alt Mode + 90 W Power Delivery) USB Hub 2-port USB 3.0 (Type-A + Type-C)

2 × USB 3.0 Type-A upstream ports Audio audio out port Power Idle 0.3W 0.3 W Typical 24 W 33 W Peak 200 W 200 W Delivery 90 W 90 W Launch Price $479.99 $709.99

Dell’s UltraSharp U2520Q and U2720Q monitors will be available starting from January 30. The 25 incher will have an MSRP of $479.99, whereas the 27-incher will be priced at $709.99.

