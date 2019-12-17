Corsair to Acquire SCUF Gaming

Corsair this week has announced that it will take over SCUF Gaming, a manufacturer of advanced gaming controllers for PCs and consoles. By acquiring SCUF, Corsair not only expands its products portfolio, but also gains further intellectual property and patents related to game controllers. The transaction is projected to be completed by the end of December 2019.

SCUF's controllers are designed to shorten players' hand movements, which in turn is intended to improve their performance. Controllers from SCUF are modular: they feature removable back paddles, customizable thumbsticks, interchangeable magnetic faceplates, exchangeable D-pads, and other components that allow owners to tailor their devices for themselves.

Corsair is not disclosing the financial terms of the private transaction, but says that SCUF will remain a separate brand within Corsair, and that SCUF will continue to operate from its headquarters in Atlanta. Since Corsair already sells mice and keyboards for gamers, SCUF will be a natural fit for the company.

Corsair has been on acquisition spree since it sold its majority stake to EagleTree and partners in mid-2017. Last year the company took over Elgato, a maker of video capture and docking solutions, whereas this year it bought Origin PC.

Andy Paul, founder and CEO of Corsair, said the following:

“We are thrilled to greatly expand our portfolio of industry-leading peripherals and enter the gaming controller space to help gamers play at their best. SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals. SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning CORSAIR and Elgato products.”

Source: Corsair