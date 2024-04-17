The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360mm AIO Cooler Review: Affordable & Effective Cooling

Iceberg Thermal Inc. is one of the newer players in the PC cooling market. The company was founded in 2019 by an experienced team of designers and engineers setting off on their own, aiming to deliver a wide range of PC cooling products to industrial and commercial users alike. They only have a handful of retails products currently available, with the vast majority of them being CPU air coolers, but they have just launched their first liquid cooler products, the IceFLOE Oasis series.

In today’s review, we are having a look at the IceFLOE Oasis 360mm AIO (All-In-One) CPU cooler, the larger of the company's two recently-released liquid coolers. The IceFLOE Oasis CPU cooler targets the high-performance PC cooling market with a sub-$100 price point, aiming to deliver the performance needed to effectively cool a power-hungry processor without being a drain on the wallet in the process. This cooler features a 360mm radiator for an ample heat dissipation area, as well as housing for three high-airflow 120 mm fans. The IceFLOE Oasis supports a wide range of Intel and AMD socket types, making it compatible with a broad spectrum of CPUs. Additionally, it offers advanced RGB lighting, allowing users to customize the aesthetic of their cooling system.

Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360mm (IFOA36-BAN)

Cooler Specifications Type All-in-One Liquid Cooler Dimensions 397 x 120 x 52 mm (radiator with fan)



56 x 56 mm (coldplate) Fans 3 x 120 mm FDB Bearing Fans

2200 RPM (max) RGB Yes (ARGB Gen 2) Supported Sockets Intel: LGA1700 / LGA1851



AMD: AM5 / AM4 Warranty 7 Years Price $90

Packaging & Bundle

We received the IceFLOE OASIS 360 AIO CPU cooler in a black cardboard box with an oversaturated image of the cooler itself covering most of its front side, in an attempt from the designer to highlight its ARGB Gen 2 compliance. Within the packaging, the cooler is encased in custom-designed cardboard inserts, carefully crafted to protect it throughout shipping and handling, thus guaranteeing its arrival in flawless condition.

The items bundled with the IceFLOE OASIS 360 are the minimum required for the cooler’s installation on a CPU. Aside from the mounting hardware, there is also a 3-in-1 4-pin connector for the radiator’s fans, a 4-pin to Molex connector should someone want to plug the pump or the fans directly to the PSU, and a syringe with premium thermal material. We should note that there is no ARGB controller included, meaning that the RGB lighting requires a compatible motherboard or third-party controller to function.

The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE OASIS 360 mm AIO Liquid Cooler

At first sight, the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360mm AIO CPU cooler presents a design that is consistent with the conventional layout of advanced 360 mm AIO coolers in the market. This cooler maintains the typical AIO structure, consisting of a single large radiator, two hoses, and an integrated pump-block assembly. The block encompasses a copper CPU contact plate (or coldplate) alongside an efficiently designed liquid pump, the most typical AIO cooler block setup. Iceberg Thermal opts for durable rubber hoses encased in braided sleeving for enhanced protection, sacrificing some flexibility for additional durability.

The Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE OASIS 360 mm AIO features a radiator that is 27 mm thick, the most typical thickness of an AIO cooler radiator, ensuring compatibility with virtually any case designed to house a 360 mm radiator. The design of the radiator follows the common dual pass cross-flow configuration, with small fins attached to thin, elongated tubes. A tap is present on the radiator, possibly for maintenance or refilling, yet a sticker warning that the warranty will be void if removed is placed on it. The company’s logo is laser etched on the side of the radiator.

The main block the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360mm AIO cooler features a design focused on aesthetic integration. Constructed primarily from durable plastic, with a top cover that is adjustable by 90° for a perfect alignment of the decorative logo with the motherboard. The logo is not visible until the ARGB connector receives a signal. The unit is fitted with 90° connectors on its side to attach both hoses smoothly, and it houses two cables: one is a 4-pin connector for power, and the other supports the RGB lighting. The RGB functionality offers versatility, allowing connection to either the provided controller or any compatible RGB system for customizable lighting effects.

On the underside of the main block assembly of the Iceberg Thermal IceFLOE Oasis 360mm AIO cooler, there's a squircle-shaped contact plate affixed to the plastic body with eight screws. The surface of the plate, while not mirror-polished, is sufficiently smooth and flat for effective thermal transfer. The cooler does not come pre-applied with thermal paste; instead, a syringe of thermal compound is included for application during installation. The dimensions of the coldplate are approximately 56x56 mm, ensuring it covers the entirety of the CPU dies it is compatible with.

Iceberg Thermal provides three 120 mm fans rebranded under their own logo. The three fans are high airflow low pressure designs, with seven narrow blades. Their operational range is very wide, ranging from 200 to 2200 RPM, giving the IceFLOE OASIS 360 cooler a great deal of versatility. It has a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) engine, which are a balance between top reliability and quiet operation. Their cables allow both the ARGB and the power connectors to be connected in parallel (daisy-chain) but they are of normal length and can easily cause a clutter if not installed with care.

Iceberg Thermal, in designing the RGB lighting for the IceFLOE Oasis 360mm AIO cooler, adhered to traditional lighting schemes, opting for a semi-transparent fan hub with internal LED placement for the fans and a backlit logo on the main block. The illumination provided is bright and fairly uniform, although the intensity tends to decrease towards the blade’s edges. Dimming the lights makes the spacing between LEDs clearly visible, as the LEDs are powerful but not numerous. While this lighting approach might not set new benchmarks in current RGB trends, it suffices for a majority of users, aside from those with very specific demands for their system's aesthetic.