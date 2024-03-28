Western Digital Ships 24TB Red Pro Hard Drive For NASes

Western Digital Ships 24TB Red Pro Hard Drive For NASesby Anton Shilov on March 28, 2024 12:00 PM EST
Nowadays highest-capacity hard drives are typically aimed at cloud service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, but this does not mean that creative professionals or regular users do not need them. To cater to demands of more regular consumers, Western Digital has started shipments of its Red Pro 24 TB HDDs, which are aimed at high-end NAS use for creative professionals with significant storage requirements.
Western Digital's Red Pro 24 TB hard drives come approximately 20 months after their 22 TB model hit retail in 2022, offering an incremental improvement to WD's highest-capacity NAS and consumer hard drive offering. The platform uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR), feature a 7200 RPM rotating speed, are equipped with a 512 MB cache, and use OptiNAND technology to improve reliability as well as optimize performance and power consumption. The HDDs are rated for an up to 287 MB/s media to cache transfer rate, which makes them some of the fastest hard drives around (albeit, still a bit slower compared to CSP and enterprise-oriented HDDs).
Just like other high-end network-attached storage-aimed HDDs, the Red Pro 24 TB hard drives use helium-filled platforms that are very similar to those designed for enterprise drives. Consequently, the Red Pro 24 TB HDD are equipped with rotation vibration sensors to anticipate and proactively counteract disturbances caused by increased vibration and multi-axis shock sensors to detect subtle shock events and automatically offset them with dynamic fly height technology to ensure that heads to not scratch disks.
What these drives lack compared to WD Gold and Ultraster 22 TB and 24 TB drives for enterprises and cloud datacenters is the ArmorCache feature that provides protection against power loss when write-cache is enabled (WCE mode) and enhances performance when write-cache is disabled (WCD mode).
On the reliability side of matters, Western Digital's Red Pro 24 TB HDDs are designed for 24/7 operation in vibrating environments, such as enterprise-grade NAS with loads of bays, and are rated for up to 550 TB/year workloads as well as up to 600,000 load/unload cycles, which is in line with what Western Digital's WD Gold and Ultrastar hard drives offer.
As for power consumption, the WD Red Pro 24 TB consumes up to 6.4W during read and write operations, up to 3.9W in idle mode, and up to 1.2W in standby/sleep mode.
Western Digital's Red Pro 24 TB (WD240KFGX) HDDs are now shipping to resellers as well as NAS makers, and are slated to be available shortly. Expect these hard drives to be slightly cheaper than the WD Gold 24 TB model.
pugster - Thursday, March 28, 2024 - linkWhat I am surprised is that they have non-helium 12tb drive WD121KFBX. I wonder if they put 5 - 2.4tb platters in it? Reply
Samus - Thursday, March 28, 2024 - linkI was under the impression the largest non-helium drive was 10TB. While I am a fan of helioseal drives for their low noise and low power, I wish "coolspin" drives would make a comeback because for archiving and cold storage, the perceived reliability of a low spindle speed, heat output, power consumption, and (tremendously) lower noise profile make them desirable for what is in my experience a negligible hit to overall performance. I still have many 4TB HGST coolspin drives in service that transfer 200MB/sec sustained. The access time is obviously 33% slower but if you are storing 4-8GB video files or thousands of 50-100MB RAR's, access time is mostly irrelevant. Reply
The Von Matrices - Thursday, March 28, 2024 - link6-platter air-filled hard drives exist as of a few years ago, so 6 x 2TB is more plausible. Reply
Threska - Thursday, March 28, 2024 - linkHmmm, no data recovery service. Reply