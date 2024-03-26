Intel Announces Expansion to AI PC Dev Program, Aims to Reach More Software & Hardware Devs

Today, Intel announced that it is looking to progress its AI PC Acceleration program further by offering various new toolkits and devkits designed for software and hardware AI developers under a new AI PC Developer Program sub-initiative. Originally launched on October 23, the AI PC Acceleration program was created to connect hardware vendors with software developers, using Intel's vast resources and experience to develop a broader ecosystem as the world pivots to one driven by AI development.

Intel aims to maximize the potential of AI applications and software and broaden the whole AI-focused PC ecosystem by aiming for AI within 100 million Intel-driven AI PCs by 2025. The AI PC Developer Program aims to simplify the adoption of new AI technologies and frameworks on a larger scale. It provides access to various tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks, and developer kits, allowing developers to take advantage of the latest NPU found within Intel's Meteor Lake Core Ultra series of processors.

It also offers centralized resources like toolkits, documentation, and training to allow developers to fully utilize their software and hardware in tandem with the technologies associated with Meteor Lake (and beyond) to enhance AI and machine learning application performance. Such toolkits are already broadly used by developers, including Intel's open-source OpenVino.

Furthermore, this centralized resource platform is designed to streamline the AI development process, making it more efficient and effective for developers to integrate AI capabilities into their applications. It is designed to play a crucial role in Intel’s strategy to not only advance AI technology but also to make it more user-friendly and adaptable to various real-world applications.

Notably, this is both a software and a hardware play. Intel isn't just looking to court more software developers to utilize their AI resources, but they also want to get independent hardware vendors (IHVs) on board. OEMs and system assemblers are largely already covered under Microsoft's requirements for Windows certification, but Intel wants to get the individual parts vendors involved as well. How can AI be used to improve audio performance? Display performance? Storage performance? That's something that Intel wants to find out.

"We have made great strides with our AI PC Acceleration Program by working with the ecosystem. Today, with the addition of the AI PC Developer Program, we are expanding our reach to go beyond large ISVs and engage with small and medium sized players and aspiring developers" said Carla Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling. "Our goal is to drive a frictionless experience by offering a broad set of tools including the new AI-ready Developer Kit,"

The Intel AI PC Acceleration Program offers 24/7 access to resources and early reference hardware so that both ISVs and software developers can create and optimize workloads before launching retail components. Developers can join the AI PC Acceleration Program at their official webpage or email AIPCIHV@intel.com for further information