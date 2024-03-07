V-Color Has New RDIMM Octo-Kits For Threadripper 7000 CPUs: 768 GB Kits Starting at $4,840

V-Color Has New RDIMM Octo-Kits For Threadripper 7000 CPUs: 768 GB Kits Starting at $4,840by Zhiye Liu on March 7, 2024 4:00 PM EST
V-Color has launched several EXPO-certified DDR5 RDIMM memory kits for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro and non-Pro platforms. The new RDIMM memory kits, which only come in an eight-DIMM configuration, will enable workstation users to push the limits on the WRX90 platform with frequencies up to DDR5-7200 and memory kit capacities up to a staggering 768 GB (8 x 96 GB).
These are your typical run-of-the-mill modules without the fancy heatsinks and flashy RGB lighting. The recipe for the RDIMMs revolves around a 10-layer PCB paired with SK hynix's DRAM chips. And as the Threadripper platforms are all one DIMM per channel (1DPC) designs, V-Color's octo-kits are intended to populate all the memory slots on the WRX90 motherboard in one go.
V-Color is offering their RDIMM kits in several capacities and frequencies, with kit capacities ranging from 128 GB (8 x 16 GB) up to 768 GB (8 x 96 GB), while clockspeeds start at DDR5-5600 and top out at DDR5-7200.
Typical for RDIMM kits, the maximum frequency will vary depending on the memory kit capacity. There are two factors to consider: binning costs and achieving stability at faster frequencies on higher capacities is more challenging for the processor. Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro and non-Pro chips officially support DDR5-5200 memory modules. Anything higher is overclocking; stability depends on the processor's integrated memory controller (IMC) quality. DDR5-7200 is only available on V-Color's 128 GB, 192 GB, and 256 GB memory kits. Meanwhile, the 512 GB and 768 GB memory kits top out at DDR5-6000.
|V-Color DDR5 RDIMM Octo-Kit Specifications
|Memory Kit Capacity
|Configuration
|Frequency
|CAS Latency
|Voltage
|Price
|768 GB
|8 x 96 GB
|DDR5-5600 - DDR5-6000
|CL 36
|1.25 V
|$4,839.99 - $4,919.99
|512 GB
|8 x 64 GB
|DDR5-5600 - DDR5-6000
|CL 36
|1.25 V
|$3,429.99 - $3,509.99
|384 GB
|8 x 48 GB
|DDR5-6400 - DDR5-6800
|CL 32 - CL 34
|1.40 V
|$3,339.99 - $3,559.99
|256 GB
|8 x 32 GB
|DDR5-5600 - DDR5-7200
|CL 32 - CL 36
|1.25 V - 1.40 V
|$2,139.99 - $3,479.99
|192 GB
|8 x 24 GB
|DDR5-5600 - DDR5-7200
|CL 32 - CL 36
|1.25 V - 1.40 V
|$1,579.99 - $2,199.99
|128 GB
|8 x 16 GB
|DDR5-5600 - DDR5-7200
|CL 32 - CL 36
|1.25 V - 1.40 V
|$1,049.99 - $1,669.99
The DDR5-5600 and DDR5-6000 memory kits are the only ones rated to run at a relatively modest 1.25 V. The higher-end ones require 1.40 V due to the higher frequency and tighter memory timings. The memory timings on V-Color's RDIMM memory kits are decent, though they're far from rivaling premium DDR5 mainstream memory kits. The DDR5-5600 memory kit has 36-38-38-38-80 timings, whereas the DDR5-6000 and DDR5-6400 memory flaunts 32-39-39-102 timings. At the same time, V-Color binned the DDR5-6600 and DDR5-6800 memory kits for 34-46-46-92 and the DDR5-7000 and DDR5-7200 memory kits for 34-43-43-102 and 36-46-46-112, respectively.
V-Color's RDIMM products are overclocked memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty. They come with AMD EXPO support to facilitate one-click memory overclocking. The memory kits are built specifically for the WRX90 platform but should work on Intel platforms (your mileage will vary, of course). Regarding the QVL, V-Color has validated the brand's overclocked RDIMMs on the Asus Pro WS WRX90E-Sage SE and the ASRock WRX90 WS Evo, motherboards that cost over $1,000.
The 128 GB DDR5-5600 memory kit is the most affordable out of the lot, with an MSRP of $1,049.99, whereas the 192 GB counterpart sells for $1,579.99. At the other end of the spectrum, the flagship 768 GB DDR5-6000 memory kit has an hefty $4,919.99 price tag. V-Color's RDIMM memory kits are up for pre-order on the company's online store, and the vendor will ship orders on March 15. The memory kits will be available worldwide through official distribution partners on the same date.
Source: V-Color
