V-Color Has New RDIMM Octo-Kits For Threadripper 7000 CPUs: 768 GB Kits Starting at $4,840

V-Color has launched several EXPO-certified DDR5 RDIMM memory kits for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro and non-Pro platforms. The new RDIMM memory kits, which only come in an eight-DIMM configuration, will enable workstation users to push the limits on the WRX90 platform with frequencies up to DDR5-7200 and memory kit capacities up to a staggering 768 GB (8 x 96 GB).

These are your typical run-of-the-mill modules without the fancy heatsinks and flashy RGB lighting. The recipe for the RDIMMs revolves around a 10-layer PCB paired with SK hynix's DRAM chips. And as the Threadripper platforms are all one DIMM per channel (1DPC) designs, V-Color's octo-kits are intended to populate all the memory slots on the WRX90 motherboard in one go.

V-Color is offering their RDIMM kits in several capacities and frequencies, with kit capacities ranging from 128 GB (8 x 16 GB) up to 768 GB (8 x 96 GB), while clockspeeds start at DDR5-5600 and top out at DDR5-7200.

Typical for RDIMM kits, the maximum frequency will vary depending on the memory kit capacity. There are two factors to consider: binning costs and achieving stability at faster frequencies on higher capacities is more challenging for the processor. Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro and non-Pro chips officially support DDR5-5200 memory modules. Anything higher is overclocking; stability depends on the processor's integrated memory controller (IMC) quality. DDR5-7200 is only available on V-Color's 128 GB, 192 GB, and 256 GB memory kits. Meanwhile, the 512 GB and 768 GB memory kits top out at DDR5-6000.

V-Color DDR5 RDIMM Octo-Kit Specifications Memory Kit Capacity Configuration Frequency CAS Latency Voltage Price 768 GB 8 x 96 GB DDR5-5600 - DDR5-6000 CL 36 1.25 V $4,839.99 - $4,919.99 512 GB 8 x 64 GB DDR5-5600 - DDR5-6000 CL 36 1.25 V $3,429.99 - $3,509.99 384 GB 8 x 48 GB DDR5-6400 - DDR5-6800 CL 32 - CL 34 1.40 V $3,339.99 - $3,559.99 256 GB 8 x 32 GB DDR5-5600 - DDR5-7200 CL 32 - CL 36 1.25 V - 1.40 V $2,139.99 - $3,479.99 192 GB 8 x 24 GB DDR5-5600 - DDR5-7200 CL 32 - CL 36 1.25 V - 1.40 V $1,579.99 - $2,199.99 128 GB 8 x 16 GB DDR5-5600 - DDR5-7200 CL 32 - CL 36 1.25 V - 1.40 V $1,049.99 - $1,669.99

The DDR5-5600 and DDR5-6000 memory kits are the only ones rated to run at a relatively modest 1.25 V. The higher-end ones require 1.40 V due to the higher frequency and tighter memory timings. The memory timings on V-Color's RDIMM memory kits are decent, though they're far from rivaling premium DDR5 mainstream memory kits. The DDR5-5600 memory kit has 36-38-38-38-80 timings, whereas the DDR5-6000 and DDR5-6400 memory flaunts 32-39-39-102 timings. At the same time, V-Color binned the DDR5-6600 and DDR5-6800 memory kits for 34-46-46-92 and the DDR5-7000 and DDR5-7200 memory kits for 34-43-43-102 and 36-46-46-112, respectively.

V-Color's RDIMM products are overclocked memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty. They come with AMD EXPO support to facilitate one-click memory overclocking. The memory kits are built specifically for the WRX90 platform but should work on Intel platforms (your mileage will vary, of course). Regarding the QVL, V-Color has validated the brand's overclocked RDIMMs on the Asus Pro WS WRX90E-Sage SE and the ASRock WRX90 WS Evo, motherboards that cost over $1,000.

The 128 GB DDR5-5600 memory kit is the most affordable out of the lot, with an MSRP of $1,049.99, whereas the 192 GB counterpart sells for $1,579.99. At the other end of the spectrum, the flagship 768 GB DDR5-6000 memory kit has an hefty $4,919.99 price tag. V-Color's RDIMM memory kits are up for pre-order on the company's online store, and the vendor will ship orders on March 15. The memory kits will be available worldwide through official distribution partners on the same date.