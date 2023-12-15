Intel Reiterates: We Are Not Going to Spin Off IFS

Intel Reiterates: We Are Not Going to Spin Off IFSby Anton Shilov on December 15, 2023 4:30 PM EST
When Intel struggled with its 10nm process technology a few years ago, some investors suggested that the company would be better-off spinning its chip production into an independent foundry, leaving the core of the company to focus on chip design instead. Bucking these calls, however, Intel opted to keep chipmaking in-house, even going as far as to creating Intel Foundry Services to use those facilities to do contract chipmaking for other chip designers.
With the significant capital required to scale up the chip fab side of the business, it's a decision that, even today, Intel executives still get asked about. That was once again the case yesterday, at Intel's investor-focused AI Everywhere event at the Nasdaq MarketSite, where Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger reiterated that the company is not going to spin off their foundries.
"The idea of the internal foundry model, we think, is the right path for us in the current environment," Gelsinger told Reuters.
IFS is currently a distinct manufacturing operations unit within Intel that operates like 'an internal foundry', which the company then 'outsources' production of its processors and other products. Since returning to Intel, Gelsinger has been steadfast about wanting IFS to stay that way, keeping IFS an internal unit rather than to spin it off. It's a decision that's been in notable contrast to some other Intel divisions, such as Mobileye and the Programmable Solutions Group, which have been (or will be) spun off into separate businesses.
With that said, Intel will be bringing more transparency to the financials of its foundry division. Starting from Q2 next year, Intel will report financial results of IFS as if it was a separate business, which will give a clear understanding how much the unit earns and provide a better understanding of how IFS operations stack up against those of TSMC, Samsung Foundry, GlobalFoundries and other top contract chipmakers.
Ultimately, Intel believes that there are clear benefits to operating in a unified manner, especially, as explained by Gelsinger in his interview, that Intel is using the majority of the factory's capacity right now.
Source: Reuters
ballsystemlord - Friday, December 15, 2023 - linkNow if only we knew what would become of their (arc) dedicated GPU division... Reply
evanh - Friday, December 15, 2023 - linkWow! Some weed smoking a happening! The fabrication facilities heavily rely on the x86 juggernaut to keep it viable. If Intel was to split itself and then contract out all its x86 business to the lowest bidder then IFS would fall away like GF has. Reply
lmcd - Saturday, December 16, 2023 - linkThat is a weird statement. GloFo was 4th to a 14nm-class node, and was on track to be 4th to a 14nm-class node for at least half a decade. Two seconds on Wikipedia shows GloFo "second sourced" their 22nm and 14nm, one of which came from STMicro (and went to Samsung first) and the other of which came from Samsung.
Intel is either 2nd or 3rd, with a pretty compelling 4nm launch demonstrating comparable density from their "4nm" performance libraries to Samsung's average across all of their 3nm libraries.
Those aren't remotely the same thing. If Samsung lays another egg, we could legitimately see Nvidia build its consumer product on Intel 1.8nm. Reply
Threska - Friday, December 15, 2023 - link"With the significant capital required to scale up the chip fab side of the business, it's a decision that, even today, Intel executives still get asked about."
Putting that at arms length doesn't change the problems. Plus they'd have to go head to head with others for the same customers. Reply