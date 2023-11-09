The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050W PSU Review: High Power, Highly Reliable

In the realm of power supply units (PSUs), a few names stand out for their dedication to quality, innovation, and performance. Enermax, established in 1990, has been a stalwart in this sector, consistently delivering products that resonate well with both enthusiasts and professionals. The brand has a rich history of coupling robust engineering with aesthetic finesse, which has, over the decades, carved out a significant market share in the fiercely competitive PSU arena.

Venturing into the high-capacity spectrum, Enermax has thrown its hat into the ring with the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, a unit that boasts a plethora of features. The PSU market at this wattage level is a battlefield where the stakes are high, and the margin for error is minuscule. Products contending in this segment are expected to meet the stringent demands of high-performance computing environments, including multiple high-power PCIe card setups and extensive overclocking scenarios. The Revolution D.F. X 1050 is Enermax's statement of intent, showcasing its technical prowess and its ability to meet the needs of power users alongside a unique aesthetic design.

The Revolution D.F. X 1050 comes with a promise of delivering not just ample power, but also operational efficiency, durability, and a host of smart features to ensure optimum performance. The patented DFR (Dust Free Rotation) technology, for instance, is a notable inclusion aimed at reducing dust accumulation, supposedly prolonging the unit’s lifespan and ensuring consistent performance. As we delve deeper into the analysis of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, we shall scrutinize every facet of this unit to ascertain whether it lives up to the lofty standards set by its predecessors and the expectations synonymous with the Enermax brand name.

Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050W

Power specifications ( Rated @ 40 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 87.5A 3A 0.3A 130W 1050W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 1050W AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz MSRP $150

Packaging and Bundle

We received the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU in a fairly large cardboard box with thick, sturdy walls. Inside the box, the PSU is additionally protected inside packaging foam. The black/red artwork on the box is focused on the unit itself.

Enermax kept the bundled items down to the bare minimum, with an AC power cable, four mounting screws, just two simple cable ties, a colorful sticker, and a 24-pin connector jumper that can be used to power on the PSU without connecting it to a motherboard.

The modular cables of the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU are all black, with ribbon-like linked black wires and black connectors. This includes the 12VHPWR cables of the unit. There is also an extra optional cable for connecting the internal ARGB to an external controller or compatible motherboard.

Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 4 SATA - 12 Molex - 6 Floppy - 1

The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU

External Appearance

Enermax has managed to encapsulate a substantial power output within the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU, all while adhering to the standard ATX dimensions of 150 × 140 × 86 mm (W×D×H). This meticulous design ensures the unit's compatibility across a vast array of ATX-compliant enclosures, encompassing Desktop HTPC and other compact configurations. The vital electrical specifications and certifications are neatly displayed on a sticker atop the unit.

Straying from the minimalist design approach, the Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU flaunts a unique aesthetic charm. It is sprayed with textured black paint and showcases a distinctive octagonal fan grill located at the base of the chassis, which is elegantly adorned with a badge at its center. The right side of the chassis is completely plain, while the left side is home to what initially appears to be a typical decorative sticker with the company and series logos.

What initially appears to be a simple decorative sticker is actually a frosted display that illuminates various colors and effects, adding a visually appealing aspect for users who appreciate RGB setups. The Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 PSU offers 14 built-in lighting modes, providing a range of color and effect options including various static colors and dynamic rainbow effects. The lighting is limited to the side display, making it subtle and elegantly applied.

On the rear side, besides the customary small on/off switch and AC cable receptacle, the Revolution D.F. X 1050 incorporates a square momentary switch on its rear side. This switch rotates the pre-programmed RGB effects if the unit is not connected to an external ARGB controller and also allows users to easily turn off the lighting by holding it down for three seconds.

The front of the chassis houses connectors for the modular cables. Although the connectors are not color-coded, a basic legend is imprinted on the chassis to facilitate correct cable connections. The PCI Express and CPU 12V cables employ identical connectors, eliminating the risk of incorrect cable insertion, thanks to the distinct connector designs and keyed configurations.

Internal Design

Enermax is using one of their own brand PFERS-12Μ fans for the cooling needs of the Revolution D.F. X 1050, the maximum size of fan that fits in a standard ATX chassis is 120 mm. It is a very high-quality fan, with a dual ball bearing 6-pole engine. Ball-bearing engines are very reliable but not the quietest, however the PSU features a semi-passive design that will completely stop the fan while the load is low. Enermax also programmed a “Dust-Free Rotation” mode into the fan, which has the fan making a powerful reverse spin once it is powered on, supposedly blowing away any accumulated dust. This will not be of much use for systems that are on 24/7 and it is likely that the fan will simply draw the dust back towards it after that momentary reverse spin, yet it could help in some cases and very dusty environments.

Although the platform may be initially mistaken for a Great Wall design, the OEM behind the creation of the Enermax Revolution D.F. X 1050 actually is Dongguan SANR Electronic Technology (also known as Casecom). SANR is a large Chinese OEM but we rarely find their platforms in high-end products. Even though the chassis was reduced to just 140 mm, the internals of the PSU are not as packed as we thought they would be.

The filtering stage begins at the rear of the AC receptacle and continues onto the main PCB, with a total of four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors. Some of the capacitors are soldered directly on the prongs of the AC receptacle, without an additional support PCB. There are two bridge rectifiers that share the same heatsink with all of the active power components up to the main transformer.

Rubycon supplies the two 450V/390μF capacitors of the APFC stage, which are placed next to a single large filtering inductor. The active PCF components are two CWS60R125AZ power transistors and a diode. Two MOSFETs form a typical synchronous half-bridge LLC inversion stage towards the main transformer.

Six 014N04SA MOSFETs generate the single 12V line on the other side of the transformer. The DC-to-DC converters for the 5V and 3.3V voltage lines can be seen right after a very small heatsink. The secondary side capacitors are a mix of Rubycon, Nippon Chemi-Con, and Nichicon products, all of which are from Japanese manufacturers.