Arm Total Design to Facilitate Development of Custom Datacenter SoCs

Arm this week introduced its Arm Total Design initiative, which is aimed at accelerating development of custom datacenter-oriented system-on-chip (SoC) designs using Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS). The collaborative ecosystem unites various developers in a bid to speed up time-to-market and reduce development costs of custom SoCs for AI, cloud, and high-performance computing markets. ATD promises to enable development of datacenter processors that will offer formidable competition for x86 CPUs.

The Arm Total Design ecosystem is a conglomerate of ASIC design houses, IP vendors, EDA tool providers, foundries, and firmware developers that is aimed to facilitate rapid and cost-efficient delivery of custom silicon for datacenters based on Arm Neoverse cores for AI, HPC, cloud, and networking workloads. The ecosystem provides preferential access to Neoverse CSS to its partners, fostering innovation, and facilitating faster time-to-market strategies, while also lowering development costs.

The initiative aims to harness collective industry expertise at every stage of custom SoC development, thereby promoting the broad availability of specialized, Arm Neoverse-based solutions.

Central to this initiative is the delivery of pre-integrated, validated IP and EDA tools, courtesy of collaborative efforts from partners such as Cadence, Rambus, and Synopsys. Such strategic collaborations are instrumental in speeding up silicon design process as it simplifies incorporation of essential components like memory, security, and various peripherals.

In addition to the abovementioned companies, Arm Total Design leverages design services prowess of such companies ADTechnology, Alphawave Semi, Broadcom, Capgemini, Faraday, Socionext, and Sondrel. These companies bring their expertise to the table, providing robust support to the ecosystem given their experience with Neoverse CSS as well as other Arm IPs and technologies.

Since the expected future of datacenter processors is multi-chiplet, the Arm Total Design ecosystem not only makes custom chips more accessible, but also poised to support AMBA CHI C2C, and UCIe standards. Intel Foundry Services and TSMC also participate in the Arm Total Design ecosystem bringing in leading-edge process technologies and advanced packaging techniques.

Complementing the hardware-focused aspects, the initiative also places a strong emphasis on commercial software and firmware support for Neoverse CSS, drawing upon the specialized contributions from AMI.

On paper, Arm Total Design emerges as a major alliance that could significantly alter the landscape of custom datacenter silicon development. By combining a diverse spectrum of industry leaders under one roof, it promises a seamless and efficient pathway towards realizing the potentials of Neoverse CSS. This collaborative venture aspires to unlock new levels of performance and features for AI, edge, and HPC SoCs based on the Arm technology, offering a decidedly more group-oriented approach to chip design than the vertically integrated strategies employed by industy heavyweights such as Intel and AMD.