The Intel Innovation 2023 Keynote Live Blog (8:30am PT, 15:30 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:41PM EDT - Launching in early 2024

12:41PM EDT - A lot of work to make the edge more accessible and supportable. Enter Project Strata

12:40PM EDT - Next decade or two of development will not be cloud-native; it will be edge-native

12:39PM EDT - (Where's oneAPI?)

12:39PM EDT - Intel will be releasing a hybrid AI SDK early next year

12:39PM EDT - Hybrid AI

12:38PM EDT - Models are going to run on everything from CPUs to NPUs and FPGAs

12:37PM EDT - Arm is supporting the OpenVino platform

12:37PM EDT - Now on to Intel + Arm

12:36PM EDT - Making it easier to get more satellites in orbit providing services

12:35PM EDT - Make all your mistakes in the cloud before you ever make a real satellite

12:35PM EDT - Software-driven engineering for satellites and other space hardware

12:34PM EDT - Antaris staff talking about their company and their vision

12:33PM EDT - Bachelor #3: Antaris (Software for Space)

12:33PM EDT - A gimpse into sensing in the future

12:33PM EDT - Showing off an AR visor as well

12:32PM EDT - The demo app translated it to English

12:32PM EDT - Pat's chat partner was talking in French while Pat was off doing something else

12:31PM EDT - Running on the NPU in the Core Ultra

12:31PM EDT - Head tracking AI, switching the mode of the hearing aids between ambient and focus modes

12:29PM EDT - Live demo with Starkey labs

12:29PM EDT - Now on to hearing aids again. How AI can improve the hearing aid experience

12:27PM EDT - It knows that Pat's favorite sound is his granddaughter calling him papa (Pat had mentioned this off-hand earlier in the keynote)

12:27PM EDT - Running on a Core Ultra

12:27PM EDT - Now switching to a local demo, Wi-Fi off

12:26PM EDT - That was apparently server-hosted GPT-4

12:26PM EDT - Asking Rewind about Innovation sessions that were previously viewed

12:25PM EDT - Ahh, anything seen, said, or heard

12:24PM EDT - Demo time as well

12:24PM EDT - Rewind records you screen and keeps a record of it. Then you can ask Rewind about anything you've seen

12:24PM EDT - Talking about hearing aids

12:24PM EDT - Now another partner: Rewind AI

12:22PM EDT - There will be a second keynote tomorrow, with a focus on software. So more details to come then

12:20PM EDT - Now pivoting to the subject of security

12:20PM EDT - (A core for every business day of the year)

12:20PM EDT - Sierra Forest will offer up to 288 cores on a single chip. using 2 dies

12:19PM EDT - Following that will be Clearwater Forest in 2025, a second-gen E-core part using the same platform

12:19PM EDT - Platform name: Birch Stream

12:19PM EDT - Pat has a wafer of this as well

12:18PM EDT - Built on Intel 3 process technology

12:18PM EDT - P-cores and E-cores respectively. Using a shared platform, and the same I/O die

12:18PM EDT - Meanwhile, the 2024 Xeons will be a next-gen platform with Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest

12:17PM EDT - Same platform as Sapphire Rapids, so allowing rapid adoption

12:17PM EDT - EMR should bring "huge PPW improvements"

12:17PM EDT - One of the last Intel 7 products

12:17PM EDT - Also launching December 14th

12:16PM EDT - Emerald Rapids is finally confirmed as the 5th generation Xeon

12:16PM EDT - Now back to Xeons

12:16PM EDT - So Meteor -> Arrow -> Lunar -> Panther by the end of 2025

12:15PM EDT - Using Intel 18A process

12:15PM EDT - Sending it to fabs in Q1 of 2024

12:15PM EDT - 2025 offering: Panther Lake

12:15PM EDT - RibbonFETs and PowerVias

12:15PM EDT - Arrow Lake wafers. Intel's 20A process node

12:14PM EDT - Wafers!

12:14PM EDT - "But this is just the beginning"

12:14PM EDT - And that was Acer's upcoming Swift laptop

12:13PM EDT - Acer's demo includes a parallax view ability

12:13PM EDT - And done. Quite quickly

12:13PM EDT - "Please press the button"

12:12PM EDT - Another Stable Diffusion demo

12:12PM EDT - Jerry is running a Meteor Lake laptop demo

12:11PM EDT - (If Lunar Lake is working, that means Intel has 18A process chips working)

12:10PM EDT - Starting with Jerry Kao of Acer

12:10PM EDT - Now bringing out some ecosystem partners to talk about upcoming systems

12:09PM EDT - Meteor Lake is a whole bunch of firsts for Intel. Intel 4 process (with EUV), chiplet client CPU, using Foveros packaging, first CPU with a high performance NPU block

12:09PM EDT - Gelsinger is discussing Microsoft's Co-Pilot software and how it runs on Meteor Lake

12:08PM EDT - Carrying the Core Ultra branding

12:08PM EDT - (So just in time to count for 2023)

12:08PM EDT - Launching December 14th

12:08PM EDT - Now on to the immediate future: Meteor Lake

12:08PM EDT - The successor to Arrow Lake (2024)

12:07PM EDT - Lunar Lake is Intel's next next gen platform

12:07PM EDT - Stable enough and running to showcase AI demos

12:06PM EDT - World's first showing of a Lunar Lake system

12:06PM EDT - As for the Stable Diffusion demo, a giraffe in a cowboy hat

12:06PM EDT - Now playing the generated song. It's not bad, it's not great. But it's a lot better than what could be done on a local system 5 years ago

12:05PM EDT - Text to image demo

12:05PM EDT - Meanwhile, another machine with GIMP and an OpenVINO plugin for Stable Diffusion

12:04PM EDT - A song in the style of Taylor Swift

12:04PM EDT - Looks like it's going to be a music generation demo

12:03PM EDT - Running Audacity with a plugin for Riffusion

12:03PM EDT - Taking a look at a couple of new AI PC applications

12:03PM EDT - Demo time

12:02PM EDT - What's the killer app? Intel needs developers to create it

12:02PM EDT - "We see the AI PC as a sea change moment"

12:00PM EDT - "What if we put it in the hands of every human on Earth?"

12:00PM EDT - Now back to hardware with AI in the PC

11:58AM EDT - Computational biology

11:57AM EDT - Rolling trailer

11:57AM EDT - Bachelor #2: Scala Biodesign

11:56AM EDT - Gelsinger: Moore's Law is Alive and Well

11:56AM EDT - Falcon Shores in 2025

11:55AM EDT - Silicon is just out of fab

11:55AM EDT - Gaudi 3 in the works on 5nm (presumably TSMC)

11:55AM EDT - Showing the latest Gaudi roadmap

11:55AM EDT - (Keep in mind that SPR introduced Intel's AMX matrix units, so they're not doing AI solely on traditional serial cores)

11:53AM EDT - Rolling trailer

11:53AM EDT - Now for another partner spot: Alibaba, who is using Xeon for their AI workloads

11:53AM EDT - Sapphire Rapids was released in volume earlier this year

11:52AM EDT - Recapping 4th generation Xeon (Sapphire Rapids) progress

11:52AM EDT - Now on to Xeon

11:51AM EDT - Dell is now delivering systems with Gaudi accelerators as well

11:51AM EDT - Intel has formed a new partnership with Stability.ai. They'll be building a large AI supercomputer, expected to be one of the top 15 AI supercomputers in the world

11:50AM EDT - "The last 10 years of AI have been incredible"

11:49AM EDT - Now on to Intel's Gaudi AI accelerators

11:49AM EDT - At 5x smaller file sizes right now (not sure compared to what)

11:48AM EDT - Deep Render wants to do an AI-only compression pipeline

11:48AM EDT - Now rolling a trailer

11:47AM EDT - AI-based compression for video

11:47AM EDT - Bachelor #1: Deep Render

11:47AM EDT - 3 companies. They will pick a winner at the end of the morning

11:46AM EDT - Now Intel is going to have a bit of a "Shark Tank" event

11:46AM EDT - Giving everyone here a week of free access to the dev cloud

11:46AM EDT - "You're not my best friends"

11:45AM EDT - (Freemium isn't free)

11:45AM EDT - 3 tiers of service: freemium, commercial premium, and enterprise

11:44AM EDT - Now in general availability

11:44AM EDT - Intel's cloud hardware service for software development

11:44AM EDT - Discussing the Intel Dev Cloud

11:42AM EDT - A simple rule: Developers rule

11:42AM EDT - AI is representing a generational shift in how computing is used

11:42AM EDT - Computers in everything

11:41AM EDT - 4x increase in managed devices over the past 5 years

11:41AM EDT - The "siliconomy"

11:40AM EDT - $574B trillion silicon industry

11:40AM EDT - Now on to the subject of the economy and the size of the silicon industry

11:38AM EDT - Cognative metrics are quite high, however

11:38AM EDT - Report date: 27 May 2022?

11:37AM EDT - ai.io benchmarked Gelsinger in relation to soccer players

11:36AM EDT - All about using Intel's technologies within their product stack

11:35AM EDT - Also, the embargo on something called "Meteor Lake" has just dropped: https://www.anandtech.com/show/20046/intel-unveils-meteor-lake-architecture-intel-4-heralds-the-disaggregated-future-of-mobile-cpus

11:35AM EDT - Now on stage, Rich Felton, the Director of Sporst Science and COO at ai.io

11:34AM EDT - "We have a lot to cover today"

11:34AM EDT - "We have exciting achievements to share with you today"

11:34AM EDT - He's always very energetic. This year is no different

11:33AM EDT - And here's Pat

11:32AM EDT - And now it's a Gelsinger training montage for the Innovation keynote

11:31AM EDT - Pat Gelsinger is writing on a whiteboard

11:31AM EDT - Opening wth a trailer

11:31AM EDT - And here we go

11:30AM EDT - Also joining me on live blog duty today is a very tired Gavin Bonshor

11:29AM EDT - Once again, Intel is at the San Jose Convention Center for this year's conference, which is Intel's front yard, relatively speaking

11:28AM EDT - The keynote is scheduled to begin at the bottom of the hour, but people are still coming in

11:28AM EDT - And things should be kicking off here in a couple of minutes