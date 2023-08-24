Samsung Launches 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9: An Ultimate Curved Gaming LCD

Samsung has begun taking pre-orders for its new curved 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, with the aim of raising the bar for ultrawide gaming displays. Dubbing the 57-incher the "world's first dual UHD gaming monitor," the 7,680 x 2,160 LCD display is designed to be as wide as two typical 32-inch 4K displays.

First unveiled back at CES 2023, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 model G95NC is based upon a unique VA LCD panel featuring a 1000R curvature, a 7,680 × 2,160 pixels resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro on top and a 1 ms GtG response time.

To improve color reproduction and contrasts, the display features Samsung's Quantum Mini LED lighting, which uses Mini LED-based backlighting for better contrasts (though the company does not disclose the number of dimming zones it uses for the monitor). Meanwhile quantum dots are being used to widen the gamut of the backlight, reaching 95% of the DCI color space. Samsung claims the display offers DisplayHDR 1000 compliance – indicating a peak luminance of 1000 nits in HDR mode and support for at least HDR10 format.

To ensure that the display runs at its full resolution of 7,680 × 2,160 with an up to 240 Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 must be connected to its host using either DisplayPort 2.1 with UHBR 13.5 (which is currently only available on AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards) or HDMI 2.1 with in FRL 12 mode (with DSC). In addition to display inputs, the unit has a USB hub.

The monitor supports capabilities like picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, so it can be used with multiple PCs at once. An interesting feature the product supports is Auto Source Switch+, which allows to instantly connect to new devices without flipping through input sources.

While the 57-inch ultrawide Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is very impressive, there are people who might prefer something more classic. For them, Samsung has its new curved 4K 55-inch Odyssey Ark (G97NC) with a 165 Hz maximum refresh rate and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro badge.

Samsung says that both Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch and Odyssey Ark 55-inch displays are now available for preorder worldwide. Thus far pre-orders have opened up in the UK and Australia, among other regions, however Samsung has yet to list the monitor on its US website.