Noctua's New Cooler Mounting to Lower Temps of AMD's AM5 CPUs

Noctua's New Cooler Mounting to Lower Temps of AMD's AM5 CPUsby Anton Shilov on June 20, 2023 12:00 PM EST
AMD's latest Ryzen 7000-series CPUs in AM5 packaging are well known for their high operating temperatures. Higher-performance coolers like all-in-one liquid cooling systems have typically solved the problem. Noctua seems to have a different method of improving cooling performance without spending much on a cooler. Apparently, offsetting the CPU cooler mount by 7 mm can reduce the processor's temperature by up to 3°C.
There are several reasons why AMD's Ryzen 7000-series processors based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture require better cooling than their predecessors. First, they have a thicker integrated heat spreader (IHS) than their ancestors, perhaps to maintain compatibility with AM4 coolers. Secondly, the position of Ryzen 7000's core complex dies (CCDs) closer to the southern edge of the socket further complicates cooling. Noctua has discovered that optimizing the position of the heatsink over these CCDs and enhancing the contact pressure dramatically improves the cooler's performance and reduces CPU temperatures.
Variables like heat flux densities, CPU and radiator tolerances, and thermal paste application can cause results to vary. Still, according to Noctua, the new mounting offset can often decrease core temperatures by 1–3°C for top-tier AM5 CPUs. These reductions can lead to a more efficiently cooled CPU, higher boost clocks, or reduced fan speeds and noise levels. These benefits are especially important for gaming systems that use the latest and greatest processors and graphics cards. Meanwhile, the new bars can also improve the cooling of AM4 CPUs.
"We have experimented with offset mountings ever since AMD introduced its first chiplet processors that had the hotspot shifted towards the south side of the socket, but on AM4, we only saw relatively small improvements in the range of 0.5-1°C", said Roland Mossig, Noctua CEO. "With the new AM5 platform and its different heat-spreader design, we achieved typical improvements in the range of 1-3°C, so we think this will be a very interesting performance upgrade for Ryzen 7000 users!"
Noctua plans to update bundles of its coolers to include the offset bars, but this will not happen until Q4 2023. To that end, Noctua will offer its customers to obtain one of the four mounting kits — the NM-AMB12, NM-AMB13, NM-AMB14, and NM-AMB15 — for their existing AM4 and AM5 coolers either directly or from Amazon for a symbolic price.
Source: Noctua
Techie2 - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - linkWhile it's nice and all to have your CPU run up to 3C cooler it certainly isn't a game changer for most PC users as far as actual system performance is concerned. Reply
Samus - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - linkThe real takeaway here is, per usual, Noctua is offering out-of-the-box solutions that will be quickly copied by the competition, but in typical Noctua fashion, they are supporting their legacy products with the upgrade for what could be free for all we know until they disclose details. I received the LGA 1700 kit free for my NH-U12 last year. When they asked for proof of purchase in the email exchange I said I didn't have it and they sent it anyway. I've heard sometimes they charge shipping, but in this case they didn't. Customer for life after that. Reply
PeachNCream - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - linkAgreed that Noctua has been one of a few rare companies in the modern PC business that has been selling reasonable products for a long time and has built up quite a bit of goodwill with customers. Copycats will do what they must to survive and hock also-ran stuff just like in any other competitive industry. That's unavoidable. Reply
Reflex - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkSimilar experience, I had a fan fail and they sent me a replacement based on my word alone. No shipping charge, it arrived in the mail a week later. I'll stick with them so long as the quality and customer service continue. Willing to pay a premium for such great customer service. Reply
GreenReaper - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkI recently got an AM5 upgrade kit for my (second-hand!) NH-C14 bought a decade ago in the USA. They shipped some 25mm bolt extenders for the NH-L9a-AM5 along with it - both totally free. At least I'm back in the UK now, so it didn't have to go too far, but still.
I think the price here is reasonable because you're getting a materially better product out of it, not adapting what you have already so it works in the same way (which is what's expected). Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - linkUp to 3c with an inexpensive upgrade kit is pretty good bang for the buck.
At least, it's cheaper and less risky than delidding the cpu to apply some liquid metal. Reply
usiname - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkThis is good deal, when the next gen D15 that will cost at least 20-30$ more than the old D15 will offer ~3C improvement Reply
andychow - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkIt really is a game changer. The coolers are already incredibly efficient. Noctua fans often match water-cooled solutions. So to already be at that level, even a 1C decrease is impressive. Reply
Jeff72 - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - linkNoctua NH-D15 air cooler for the win. Reply
Koenig168 - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkKudos to Noctua. They could have easily included the offset bars only in new products. Their willingness to take care of existing customers just won them another future customer (me). Reply