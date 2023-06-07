Intel Expands ProViz Offerings with Arc Pro A60, Arc Pro A60M Graphics Cards

Intel this week introduced its highest performing products aimed at professional visualization market: the Arc Pro A60 12 GB graphics card for desktops as well as the Arc Pro A60M graphics processor for notebooks. Both workstations-aimed units use the company's ACM-G10 GPU but neither use it fully enabled version with maximum performance.

Intel's Arc Pro A60 for desktops and Arc Pro A60M for laptops rely on the company's biggest discrete GPU — the ACM-G10 — with 16 Xe cores (2048 stream processors), 16 ray tracing units, and 256 vector engines meaning that both graphics solutions enable only half the resources the graphics processor has. As far as memory subsystems are concerned, the desktop graphics board comes with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and features a 192-bit interface, whereas the mobile solution is equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory connected to the GPU using a 128-bit bus. The desktop card is rated for up to 130W TGP and uses a single-slot cooling system.

Given that both Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M rely on severely cut-down ACM-G10 GPU, their compute performance is at least two times lower when compared the company's range-topping Arc A770 and Arc A770M products. Yet, these are the highest-performing workstation-grade graphics offerings from Intel to date as other Arc Pro-series devices use the much less capable ACM-G11 GPU with fewer Xe cores and ray tracing engines.

Intel positions these graphics solutions for a range of applications, including architecture, computer aided design, engineering, and manufacturing industries just to name a few. As such, these boards will come with quarterly ISV-certified driver releases for regular performance optimizations in programs developed by Autodesk, Bentley, Dassault Systèmes, Nemetschek, PTC, and Siemens. This is a notable development as,

Also, all Arc Pro graphics solutions feature full-fat media engines supporting hardware encoding/decoding of AV1, H.264, H.265, and VP9 streams, whereas desktop boards all come with four DisplayPort 2.0 outputs with UHBR10 that support resolutions of up to 8Kp60 with DSC.

The Intel Arc Pro A60 graphics card will soon be available through official Intel distributors, the company said Meanwhile, the mobile variant, the Intel Arc Pro A60M, is set to find its place in laptops from popular workstation OEMs within the next few months, the company indicated.