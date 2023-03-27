MinisForum Launches NAB6 mini-PC With Dual 2.5G Ethernet Ports

MinisForum is a well-known manufacturer from Shenzhen, China, specializing in compact systems. The company recently added the NAB6 to its diverse portfolio of mini-PCs powered by Intel processors. The NAB6, which leverages Intel's Core i7-12650H (Alder Lake) processor, offers not one but two high-speed 2.5G Ethernet ports. The feature is common on higher-end motherboards but rarely on a mini-PC.

The NAB6 is a compact system that will leave a small footprint on even the most miniature desks. It arrives with a minimalistic but slick exterior. MinisForum doesn't list the dimensions or the materials used in the device's fabrication on the product page. Instead, the manufacturer highlights the device's focus on maintenance and upgradability. Getting inside the NAB6 is easy and fast. A single press on the top plate is sufficient to pop it off for upgrading or switching out memory or SSDs. The NAB6 has an adequate cooling solution that consists of two copper heat pipes that transfer the heat from the processor to the compact heatsink, where a small cooling fan dissipates the heat through two air outlets. As modest as the cooler may look, it suffices to keep the 45 W Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-H processor cool.

Only one processor option is available to consumers on the NAB6: the last-generation Core i7-12650H. The 10-core hybrid mobile chip wields six P-cores, four E-cores, and 24 MB of L3 cache. The Core i7-12650H has a 4.7 GHz boost clock but operates within 45 W PBP and 115 W MTP limits. Consumers can pair the 10nm chip with up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, as there are two SO-DIMM memory slots inside the NAB6. The mini-PC has a single M.2 slot that adheres to the PCIe 4.0 interface. It supports M.2 drives with a length of 80 mm and up to 2 TB of storage. If buyers purchase the NAB6 with an SSD from MinisForum, the company includes an active heatsink with the drive. Alternatively, consumers can use the heatsink included with their SSDs or one of the numerous third-party heatsinks on the market. The NAB6's design has a specially placed vent where the SSD is located to allow M.2 SSD heatsinks with active cooling to expel the heat outside the device freely. The NAB6 also provides spacing for a standard 2.5-inch SATA SSD or hard drive for secondary storage.

MinisForum NAB6 Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-12650H GPU UHD Graphics (64 EUs, 1.4 GHz) Memory 2 x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (Up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200) Storage M.2 PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 (Up to 2TB) DFF 1 x 2.5" SSD/HDD Wireless N/A Ethernet 2 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet with RJ45 Display Outputs 2 x HDMI 2.1 Audio 2 x 3.5 mm combo jack USB 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (DisplayPort)

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (Alt DP, Data Transfer)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Thunderbolt 4 N/A PSU External OS Barebones Model (No OS)

Windows 11 Home pre-installed Pricing Barebones: $459

16 GB + 512 GB SSD: $559

32 GB + 512 SSD: $609

32 GB + 1 TB SSD: $659

One of the NAB6's strong suits is the presence of two 2.5G Ethernet ports, making the mini-PC a terrific asset in home and enterprise environments with a high-bandwidth Internet connection. Unfortunately, MinisForum didn't specify the model of the two 2.5G Ethernet controllers. There's a small compromise, though. The NAB6 doesn't have wireless connectivity by default, so consumers must spend extra to get that wireless connection. Instead, the motherboard has reserved a regular M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi module.

MinisForum didn't cheap out on connectivity on the NAB6. The device's front panel conveniently provides one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. If that's not enough, the rear panel houses two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Type-C ports (one's DP only, and the other supports Alt DP and data transfer). There are also two standard HDMI 2.1 ports. As a result, the NAB6 is an excellent option for heavy multitaskers since the mini-PC can handle up to four simultaneous displays at 4K with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

The barebone NAB6 system sells for $459. The 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD configuration retails for $559, whereas the 32 GB variant with the same SSD costs $609. The highest-specced variant, which sports 32 GB of memory and a 1 TB SSD, carries a $659 price tag. MinisForum is presently running a limited-time discount on its website for the NAB6, where consumers can save up to 22% if they put in their orders now. Unfortunately, the vendor didn't specify the period for the promotion. Buyers will also have to factor in the shipping cost. MinisForum has a store on Amazon, so there's free shipping for Amazon Prime members. However, the company hasn't listed the NAB6 on Amazon yet. MinisForum plans to ship NAB6 orders in mid-April.