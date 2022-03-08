The Apple "Peek Performance" Event Live Blog (Starts at 10am PT/18:00 UTC)

Join us a bit later today for Apple's spring product launch event, which for this year is being called "Peek Performance".

The presentation kicks off at 10am Pacific (18:00 UTC) and should be packed with a barrage of Apple product announcements. In previous years these events have covered new Macs, iPads, and even iPhones, and this year should be much the same. So it should be interesting to see what Apple has in store, especially as the company continues its multi-year transition in the Mac from x86 CPUs to their own Arm-based Apple Silicon chips.

Join us at 10am PT for more details!