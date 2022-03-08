ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

The Apple "Peek Performance" Event Live Blog (Starts at 10am PT/18:00 UTC)

 by Ryan Smith on March 8, 2022 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments | Add A Comment
0 Comments + Add A
Comment

Join us a bit later today for Apple's spring product launch event, which for this year is being called "Peek Performance".

The presentation kicks off at 10am Pacific (18:00 UTC) and should be packed with a barrage of Apple product announcements. In previous years these events have covered new Macs, iPads, and even iPhones, and this year should be much the same. So it should be interesting to see what Apple has in store, especially as the company continues its multi-year transition in the Mac from x86 CPUs to their own Arm-based Apple Silicon chips.

Join us at 10am PT for more details!

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

0 Comments

View All Comments

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now