CES 2022: Colorful Announces Three Micro-ATX B660 Motherboards

During CES 2022, Colorful has unveiled three new micro-ATX motherboards based on Intel's latest B660 chipset. Featuring support for Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake processors, the Colorful CVN B660M Gaming Pro V20 and B660M Gaming Frozen offer PCIe 5.0 support, 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and dual M.2 slots. The other model is the Colorful Battle-Ax B660M HD Deluxe V20 which offers a more budget-focused feature set, with PCIe 4.0 and Gigabit Ethernet.

Both the Colorful CVN B660M Gaming Pro V20 and B660M Gaming Frozen V20 share an identical feature set, with the only differences coming in the design. The design follows a military theme based on the US CVN aircraft carriers.

Colorful CVN B660M Gaming Pro V20 and B660M Gaming Frozen V20

The Gaming Frozen V20 has a white PCB with a silver rear panel cover and silver heatsinks, while the Gaming Pro V20 has a black PCB. Both models include RGB LEDs integrated on the right-hand side edge of the board and underneath the chipset heatsink. The feature set of both models includes one full-length PCIe 5.0 x16, one half-length PCIe 3.0 x4, and one smaller PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. Colorful also lists support for DDR4 memory, with support for up to 128 GB across four slots.



The Colorful CVN B660M Gaming Frozen micro-ATX motherboard with white PCB

For storage, there's one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot that includes an M.2 heatsink, while the boards also have one PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slot and four SATA ports with support for RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 arrays. In terms of networking, the CVN Pro V20 models both include an Intel I225-V 2.5 GbE controller with an unspecified Intel Wi-FI 6 CNVi. Colorful also doesn't specify which HD audio codec it is using. Also on the rear panel is one USB 3.2 G2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 G1 Type-A, four USB 2.0 ports, with a DisplayPort and HDMI video output pairing.

Colorful Battle-Ax B660M-HD Deluxe V20

The Colorful Battle-Ax B660M-HD Deluxe V20 has a more modest feature set and aesthetic than the CVN branded models, with no rear panel cover, no power delivery heatsinks, and just a tiny chipset heatsink. Designed as an entry-level option onto Intel's Alder Lake, Colorful includes one full-length PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and one smaller PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. There are also two memory slots with support for DDR4 and capacities of up to 64 GB.



The Colorful Battle-Ax B660M-HD Deluxe V20 micro-ATX motherboard

Other features of the Battle-Ax B660M-HD Deluxe V20 include two M.2 slots, both with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 drives, with a total of four SATA ports capable of supporting RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 arrays. The board has an Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet controller, although Colorful doesn't specify which HD audio codec it uses. In terms of rear panel connectivity, Colorful includes four USB 3.2 G1 Type-A, two USB 2.0 ports, three video outputs consisting of a DisplayPort, D-sub, and HDMI, with a PS/2 combo port for legacy keyboard and mice.

Colorful hasn't informed us of pricing or availability at this time.

Source: Colorful