CES 2022: GIGABYTE Revamps Aorus 17 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel & RTX 30 Series

GIGABYTE has unveiled its latest 17-inch gaming laptop, the Aorus 17 YE5. Updated for 2022 with the latest Intel 12th generation mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, the Aorus 17 YE5 boasts a new 360 Hz 1080p display, with support for the latest DDR5 memory, as well as incorporating thinner bezels for a sleeker yet powerful gaming solution for gamers on the go.

With Intel announcing its latest Alder Lake-H series of mobile processors, many vendors have announced its latest gaming laptop ranges during CES 2022. One of these is the GIGABYTE Aorus 17 YE5, with an Intel Core i7-12700H 12-core (6P + 8E cores) processor, as well as boasting NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile graphics with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost clock of up 1395 MHz, and a maximum graphics power output of 130 W. GIGABYTE also lists space for two DDR5-4800 16 GB memory sticks and room for two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, but the full configuration is likely to be region-specific.

Updated for 2022 with a host of new design characteristics and features, the GIGABYTE Aorus 17 YE5 includes a 17.3-inch IPS display with an anti-glare coating, 72% NTSC color gamut, and a blisteringly fast 360 Hz refresh rate at 1920 x 1080p resolutions. Due to thinner bezels around the screen, GIGABYTE claims a 90% screen-to-body ratio, with a 13% smaller footprint over last year's model, and also manages to fit an HD webcam on the top bezel. The Aorus 17 YE5 has dimensions of 398 x 254 x 270 mm (WxDxH) with a weight of 2.7 KG and includes a 99 Wh lithium polymer battery and 240 W adapter for charging. GIGABYTE also claims that this is the world's first Microsoft Azure AI notebook.

Looking at IO support, GIGABYTE includes a single Thunderbolt 4 Type-C and two USB 3.2 G2 Type-A ports. There is a mini-DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 video output pairing for external displays, with an unspecified Ethernet port and a single 3.5 mm audio jack. The Aorus 17 YE5 also includes an Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E interface that features support for BT 5.2 devices.

At the time of writing, GIGABYTE hasn't specified when the Aorus 17 YE5 will be available to purchase or how much it might cost.

Source: GIGABYTE