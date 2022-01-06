CES 2022: MSI Releases Four MAG B660M Mortar Motherboards

Intel's Alder Lake 12th generation desktop processors support DDR5 and DDR4 memory types. While users have the option to use either, Intel's 600 series motherboards can support one or the other, not both at the same time. Well, MSI is giving users a choice with its latest MAG series B660M Mortar motherboards, which are available with support for either DDR5 or DDR4 memory and with or without a Wi-Fi 6 CNVi.

The MSI B660M Mortar motherboards are available in two different configurations, with or without Wi-Fi capabilities and support for DDR5 or DDR4 memory. This includes two different color schemes to allow users to distinguish between each model. The variations with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 CNVi feature silver heatsinks on a black PCB, while the non-Wi-Fi enabled models come with an all-black theme.



The MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI with support for DDR5 memory

Outside of memory support and whether it comes with Wi-Fi or not, all four of the MSI MAG B660 Mortar motherboards are all micro-ATX in size and feature the same controller set, input and output, and expansion slot support. This includes one full-length PCIe 4.0 x16, one full-length PCIe 3.0 x4, and one smaller PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. For storage, there's two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, as well as six SATA ports in total. Four SATA ports are powered by the chipset with support for RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 arrays, while an ASMedia ASM1061 SATA controller drives the other two.

Focusing on memory support, MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI and B660M Mortar include support for DDR5-6200 memory, with a maximum combined capacity of up to 128 GB across four slots. In comparison, the two DDR4 compatible versions can support up to 128 GB of DDR4-4800 memory.



The MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4 rear panel

The MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI and B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4 feature an Intel Wi-Fi 6 CNVi, while the others come with an empty Key M.2 slot should users wish to add their own at a later date. Everything else across the four B660M Mortar models is the same, including one USB 3.2 G2x2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 G2 Type-A, and four USB 2.0 ports, with a single Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5 GbE controller providing a decent level of networking capabilities. Also featured on the rear panel are five 3.5 mm audio jacks and S/PDIF optical output powered by a Realtek ALC1200 HD audio codec, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 video output pairing.

At the time of writing, we haven't found any of the MSI MAG B660M Mortar models available at US retailers, although they are in stock and currently available to purchase at UK retailers. The Wi-Fi models are likely to cost between $10-20 more depending on the retailer of choice, but MSI hasn't provided us with any MSRP pricing at this time. At UK retailer Ebuyer, the MSI MAG B660M Mortar DDR5 model now costs £200, with the MSI MAG B660M Mortar DDR4 model costing £190.

Source: MSI