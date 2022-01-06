CES 2022: ZOTAC Unveils ZBOX MAGNUS EN173080C mini-PC with Tiger Lake and Ampere

ZOTAC, one of the major players in the SFF PC market, has two different mini-PC families equipped with discrete GPUs. The larger (~5L) one is equipped with desktop-class GPUs, while the compact version (sub-3L) comes with laptop-class GPUs. At the 2022 CES, the company is updating the latter lineup with Tiger Lake and Ampere.

The new barebones system comes in ZOTAC’s regular 2.65-liter ZBOX MAGNUS EN chassis, which is just 62.2 mm (2.45 inches) tall. The ZBOX MAGNUS EN173080C barebones is based on Intel’s octa-core Core i7-11800H processor (8C/16T, 2.30 GHz – 4.60 GHz, 45 W) accompanied by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 notebook GPU with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and a rated operating power of 150W. The system can be equipped with up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and comes with two M.2 slots (one of which supports both PCIe and SATA SSDs). A slot is also available for a 2.5" SATA drive. The CPU and GPU are not user-upgradeable.

On the connectivity front, the system includes a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5 WLAN card complemented by a dual external antennae, two RJ-45 ports (2.5G + 1G), five USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (four in the rear, one in front), a Thunderbolt 4 port in the front, a SD card reader in the front, separate audio jacks for speakers and microphones in the front, and four display outputs in the rear (two HDMI and two DisplayPort).

ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS EN173080C CPU Intel Core i7-11800H

8C/16T

2.3 GHz - 4.6 GHz

24 MB

45 W GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (Notebook-class / 150W) Memory 2 × DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory Storage M.2 M.2 2230/42/80 slot for PCIe x4/SATA SSD

M.2 2230/42/80 slot for PCIe x4 SSD DFF 1 × 2.5" SSD/HDD Card Reader SD Wireless Killer 1650 802.11ax Wi-Fi + BT 5 Ethernet 1 × Gigabit Ethernet with RJ45

1 × 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet with RJ45 Display Outputs 2 × DisplayPort 1.4

2 × HDMI 2.0b

1 × USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) Audio 3.5 mm audio-in

3.5 mm audio-out USB 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB4 Type-C Thunderbolt 4 Yes (on USB4 Type-C port) PSU External OS Barebones Model (No OS)

Windows 11 Home pre-installed on W4B / W5B models Additional Details Link

In addition to the barebones version, ZOTAC is also planning to release EN173080C-W4B with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. This model comes with a 512GB M.2 SSD, a 1TB 2.5" SATA HDD, and a single 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM stick.

The system is already listed on ZOTAC's website, so it is reasonable to expect it to become available shortly. As for pricing, while Zotac has not announced anything at this time.