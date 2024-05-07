ASUS to Unveil First Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-Based Laptop On May 20th

ASUS to Unveil First Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-Based Laptop On May 20thby Anton Shilov on May 7, 2024 3:30 PM EST
Asus on Tuesday said that it would announce its first 'AI PC' based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite system-on-chips later this month. The new laptop is set to be introduced at the Next Level. AI Incredible virtual launch event on May 20.
The launch of Asustek's new Vivobook S 15 will be hosted by Asus and will be joined by representatives of Qualcomm and Microsoft, who will reveal how they collaborated with PC maker to develop the first notebook based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors. These new SoCs promise to have a significant impact on the PC market in the coming quarters as they are based on the Arm instruction set architecture and are expected to bring together high performance, on-device AI acceleration, and long battery life.
Qualcomm itself calls systems powered by its Snapdragon processors as AI PCs, which is exactly how Asus calls it Vivobook S15 as well. Meanwhile, the only things we know about the machine for now is that it will be based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus processors with 12 or 10 Oryon CPU cores (originally developed by Nuvia), a high-end Adreno GPU, and a 45 TOPS NPU; will come in a metallic chassis, and will feature a 15-inch display.
"The launch event, which will feature a collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Asus, celebrates the first of the new-era Asus AI PCs, which are set to redefine the very fabric of computing," a statement by Asus reads. "The new laptop will usher in a new era of Asus AI PCs, breaking traditional boundaries and harnessing advanced AI capabilities. With comprehensive support for the latest AI functionality from Asus and Microsoft, it offers personalized AI experiences tailored to individual requirements."
Asus is also scheduled showcase its Vivobook laptops based on Qualcomm's processors at Computex in June. Actual systems will be available later this year.
Source: Asus
5 Comments
meacupla - Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - linkI am somewhat concerned that they are marketing this as an AI PC.
There hasn't been any power efficiency marketing at all.
I want an "All-day Windows laptop", not a "Windows laptop" (that runs on ARM and has AI). The latter I can already experience from a regular x86-64 Ryzen laptop. Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - link16hrs video playback over wifi with screen brightness set to 300nits would be the minimum I expect from ARM. Reply
Drivebyguy - Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - linkQualcomm is claiming up to multi day battery life for systems based on these chips. I wouldn't worry. Historically ARM-based Windows machines were marketed on power efficiency but that always set an expectation of compromised performance. To continue to tell the story with that emphasis would probably risk people reflexively passing on these without good reason. Reply
shabby - Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - linkWatch them price it at like $3000 and nobody will buy it... Reply
meacupla - Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - linkVivobook S tops out at around US$1300, so I have some hope it won't be absurdly priced like a galaxy book. Reply