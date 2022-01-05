CES 2022: Corsair Launches One i300 Gaming PC with Intel Core i9-12900K and DDR5

During CES 2022, Corsair has unveiled its latest compact gaming PC, the Corsair One i300. Equipped with the latest components available, it includes an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 GbE networking, as well as up to and including a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for a premium gaming experience.

Weighing in at just over 7 KG, the Corsair One i300 gaming PC is designed around the premise that not all high-performance gaming PCs need to be super-sized. The chassis itself measures at 15 x 6.8 x 7.9 inches (HxWxD), with a volume of just 12 liters making it the ideal small form factor-sized gaming PC for any user struggling with space. Each Corsair One i300 system comes equipped with an unspecified mini-ITX motherboard, while the system is powered by a Corsair 750 W 80-Plus Platinum SFX power supply.

The Corsair One i300 gaming PC is customizable and is the first system in its range to feature the latest DDR5 memory. It also includes Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K processor and gives users the option to have either 64 GB (2x32) of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4400 or 32 GB (2x16) of Vengeance DDR5-4800 memory. Other customizable options with this model include a choice between two graphics cards, either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti, both of which come water-cooled with this system. There's a 2 TB M.2 NVMe SSD for storage, while the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system comes preinstalled on it, although Corsair doesn't provide information on what cooler it is using for the CPU.

In terms of input and output, the Corsair One i300 has two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, two USB 3.2 G2 Type-A, and four USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports on the rear, with an additional USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports on the front panel. For networking, there's a single 2.5 GbE port and Wi-Fi 6E, while audio options consist of five 3.5 mm audio jacks and S/PDIF optical output. There's also one HDMI and three DisplayPort video outputs for the graphics card.

Corsair states that the One i300 Gaming PC comes with a two-year warranty and is available to purchase as of now from authorized retailers and distributors.

Source: Corsair