NVIDIA Keynote and SVP GeForce Jeff Fisher at CES 2022: Live Blog (8am PT, 16h00 UTC)by Dr. Ian Cutress on January 4, 2022 10:45 AM EST
11:39AM EST - Software defined computing
11:39AM EST - Bloomberg expected crossover of electric vs combustion in 2034
11:38AM EST - as early as 2022
11:38AM EST - Production in 2022
11:38AM EST - Hyperion 8 partners
11:37AM EST - allows future platform installations
11:37AM EST - Standardized form factor
11:37AM EST - Enabling customers to focus on their own software deployment
11:37AM EST - that's $10k of sensors minimum
11:37AM EST - 9 radar, 12 ultrasonics, 1 front radar, 12+ cameras
11:36AM EST - Adopted by 100s of auto makers (hundreds?)
11:36AM EST - Drive Hyperion 8 Platform specification
11:36AM EST - Hardware and software must be validated for stringent safety
11:35AM EST - Create products that stay true to customer brands (what does that even mean?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?)
11:35AM EST - end-to-end platform
11:35AM EST - data, infrastructure , simulation
11:34AM EST - Now autonomous vehicles
11:34AM EST - 24 GB of 21 Gbps G6X
11:34AM EST - BFGPU - more details later this month
11:33AM EST - 40 TFLOPs
11:33AM EST - RTX 3090 Ti
11:32AM EST - Video demo time
11:29AM EST - Lots of options for creators
11:29AM EST - Faster than M1 Max
11:28AM EST - New NVIDIA Studio Laptops
11:28AM EST - Feb 1st
11:28AM EST - RTX 3070 Ti laptops
11:28AM EST - Faster than RTX Titan
11:28AM EST - 16 GB GDDR6
11:27AM EST - RTX 3080 Ti GPU
11:27AM EST - AI controlled battery
11:27AM EST - Rapid core scaling - run some GPU cores at higher frequency while disabling others
11:26AM EST - use GPU to optimize power/thermals of CPUs, to give more power to GPU
11:26AM EST - worked with CPU vendors
11:26AM EST - Power sharing between CPU and GPU
11:26AM EST - 4th Gen Max-Q
11:25AM EST - 160+ New laptops starting at $799
11:25AM EST - Now RTX Laptops
11:24AM EST - AI for NVIDIA Canvas
11:23AM EST - Jensen's kitchen is now available as an asset
11:23AM EST - Nucleus cloud in early access
11:22AM EST - New additions to omniverse
11:19AM EST - Video omniverse
11:19AM EST - NVIDIA Studio
11:19AM EST - *GDDR6
11:18AM EST - 8 GB GDDR3, $249
11:18AM EST - 3rd gen tensor cores for DLSS
11:17AM EST - RTX 3050 announced
11:17AM EST - 50 class GPUs now
11:17AM EST - AOC, MSI, ASUS, Viewsonic
11:16AM EST - reflex analyzer
11:16AM EST - +3%
11:16AM EST - 3% improved aiming at 1440p displays over 1080p
11:15AM EST - Switch to 1080p 25-inch if needed
11:15AM EST - New eSports displays
11:14AM EST - God of War - Launch on PC on Jan 14th
11:14AM EST - iRacing, God of War
11:14AM EST - 7 new Relfex games
11:13AM EST - 20m compete with reflex on
11:13AM EST - NVIDIA Reflex adoption
11:11AM EST - Either this game is very brown, or it's a compressed stream
11:10AM EST - It's hard to see the differences because the stream is compressed to a super low bit rate
11:10AM EST - Rainbow Six Extraction, co-op FPS, announcing will have RTX On with DLSS on Jan 20
11:08AM EST - game demo time
11:08AM EST - 1 billion hours of RTX play time
11:08AM EST - Ray Tracing and AI are defining content
11:07AM EST - 6mo for $99
11:07AM EST - Powered by RTX 3080 superpods
11:07AM EST - Access to latest technology
11:07AM EST - AT&T customers get 6 month GFN Priority membership at no charge
11:06AM EST - Also 5G
11:06AM EST - Starting Q2
11:06AM EST - Working with TV manufacturers to bring GFN to smart TVs
11:06AM EST - BF4 and BF5 available on GFN from today
11:06AM EST - 90 free to play games on GeForce Now
11:05AM EST - Geforce Now
11:05AM EST - Cloud gaming expect to grow to 100m subscribers by 2024
11:05AM EST - 1.5B GPUs shipped
11:05AM EST - GPUs and revolutionary architectures
11:04AM EST - Build the best platform for gamers and creators
11:04AM EST - VR headsets expected to grow 4x in 4 years
11:04AM EST - virtual worlds with their own economies
11:03AM EST - 74m peak concurrent in LoL world finals
11:03AM EST - eSports is a key driver
11:03AM EST - Gaming will keep growing
11:03AM EST - 'RTX is on'
11:01AM EST - Gamers first
11:01AM EST - 3 .. 2 .. 1 .. go!
11:00AM EST - straight into a one minute countdown
10:56AM EST - 3 minutes until go time
10:43AM EST - The second keynote of CES comes from NVIDIA, and while it isn't Jensen presenting today, we do get Jeff Fisher, SVP of GeForce, and Ali Kani, VP and GM of NVIDIA's Automotive efforts. There have been rumors about what might be announced today, but follow along to the presentation with us to get all the details!
