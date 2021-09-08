IBM Power10 Coming To Market: E1080 for ‘Frictionless Hybrid Cloud Experiences’by Dr. Ian Cutress on September 8, 2021 12:01 AM EST
- Posted in
- CPUs
- Enterprise
- server
- Enterprise CPUs
- IBM
- POWER10
- E1080
- Hybrid Cloud
Last year IBM presented details about its new Power10 family of processors: eight threads per core, 15 cores per chip, and two chips per socket, with a new core microarchitecture, all built on Samsung’s 7nm process with EUV. New technologies such as PCIe 5.0 for add-in cards, PowerAXON for chip-to-chip interconnect, and OpenCAPI for super-wide memory support made Power10 sound like a beast, but the question was always about time to market – when could customers get one? Today IBM’s Power10 E1080 Servers are being announced, aimed squarely at the cloud market.
Power10: A Brief Summary
IBM’s Power series of processors have been a steadfast progression over the last couple of decades, often using some secret manufacturing process to eke out that specialist frequency right on the bleeding edge. The new Power10 processor is also built for performance, with the 602mm2 16 core silicon die running at over 4 GHz with 8 threads per core. For yield reasons one core per chip is disabled, but a full 16 socket system can run to 1920 logical threads.
IBM built Power10 to be either in a single chip module (SCM) with one piece of silicon, or a dual-chip module (DCM) with two pieces of silicon. Where the chip really shines is in the two multi-protocol connectivity interfaces around the edges of the silicon.
PowerAXON at the corners and OMI (OpenCAPI Memory Interface) sound like amazing flexible interfaces. Running at 1 TB/sec each, the PowerAXON can be used for chip-to-chip communication, storage, regular DRAM, ASICs/FPGA connections, and clustered memory. The OMI can be used for storage also, or main DRAM, or for high-bandwidth GDDR/HBM. Together, these technologies allow for up to 8 TB per system, or 2048 TB of addressable memory across a networked cluster of systems. There’s also PCIe 5.0 x32 for add-in cards.
IBM compares Power10 against Power9: +20% single thread improvement, +30% per core improvement, and an overall 3x performance per watt against the previous 14nm processor. Also bundled is a new AI compute layer supporting four 512-bit matrix engines and eight 128-bit SIMD engines per core, providing 20x or more INT8 performance per socket.
For more slides and details, check our Live Blog from last year’s Hot Chips.
IBM Power10 E1080
The stated E1080 design is an eight-socket system, supporting transparent memory encryption, 2.5x faster encryption, and new RAS features for advanced recovery, self-healing, and diagnostics. IBM’s materials focus on one particular benchmark: how it beats other options in a two-tier SAP Hana SD standard benchmark with only half the sockets, or an Oracle benchmark requiring only 20% of the power and number of Oracle licenses to achieve the same result.
Multiple times in the release IBM mentions ‘instant scaling, pay per use consumption’, especially as it pertains to Red Hat’s OpenShift technology in the cloud. This all pertains to IBM’s ‘Hybrid Cloud’ strategy, which is meant to mean that a business runs some private internal cloud resources while also using some cloud server provider ‘public’ resources, and it’s the public element that relates down to the cost. IBM runs its own cloud service, to which Power10 will be a part.
IBM was relatively light on details about exact SKUs to be offered, memory options, whether these will be available for direct purchase and deployment. A lot of discussions went into the new AI accelerators with ONNX frameworks as well as the operating system support for enterprise features such as side-channel attacks, intrusion detection, compliance reporting, and full-stack encryption with support for ‘quantum-safe cryptography’.
IBM is taking orders now with shipments expected to begin before the end of the month.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
3 Comments
View All Comments
eastcoast_pete - Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - linkYou had me at "120 Threads per chip". So, how does that compare in compute capabilities with a 64 core/128 thread EPYC, or a similar thread/core count ARM-based server chip? The slides (from IBM) compare this newest Power chip to the predecessor (Power 9), but that doesn't put their newest one into perspective. Reply
Wereweeb - Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - linkAnandtech has an article analyzing the Power8 architecture that goes deeper into it: https://www.anandtech.com/show/10435/assessing-ibm...
The article is "old" and some things might have changed a bit, but I assume the part about SMT still applies, and you can get the gist of it from this part:
"So we suspect that SMT-8 is only good for very low IPC, "throughput is everything" server applications. In most applications, SMT-8 might increase the latency of individual threads, while offering only a small increase in throughput performance. But the flexibility is enormous: the POWER8 can work with two heavy threads but can also transform itself into a lightweight thread machine gun." Reply
RedGreenBlue - Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - linkWorkload comparisons could be all over the map because POWER chips are pretty niche products. They’re used for pretty specific workloads. It might be difficult to find proper comparisons because of the RISC architecture they use. Would still be an interesting article though. Long gone are the days of Itanium chips, except... I’m sure there are still some in use. IBM kind of stands alone now in the segment. Reply