Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: IBM's POWER10 Processor on Samsung 7nm (10:00am PT)

01:37PM EDT - Q: Did power delivery get upgraded, or still on-die LDOs? A: Go into detail at ISSCC. Still similar delivery platform of Power9

01:36PM EDT - Q: Read latency increase with OMI DIMM? A: less than +10ns

01:35PM EDT - Q: PCIe Gen6? Will future Power10 enable this? A: No talk about our future products. We're glad that PCIe is speeding up, we always look at market conditions to create chips.

01:34PM EDT - Q&A time

01:33PM EDT - To allow for customers and developers to adjust

01:33PM EDT - (IBM usually does this - announce a core/product 12 months in advance)

01:33PM EDT - Time scale for Power10 is that initial systems for IBM partners will be available Q4 2021

01:32PM EDT - Improvements over POWER9

01:32PM EDT - 3x inference latency reduction

01:32PM EDT - Implements data-reuse efficiency

01:32PM EDT - Simple library update needed in most cases

01:31PM EDT - New MMA enhanced infernece acceleration

01:30PM EDT - supports FP64, FP32, FP16, BF16, INT16, INT8, INT4

01:30PM EDT - 4 512b engines per SMT8 core

01:30PM EDT - supports fixed, float, permute

01:30PM EDT - 8 SIMD 128-bit engines per SMT8 core

01:29PM EDT - OMI to one core - 256 GB/sec peak, 120 GB/s sustained, 3x L3 prefetch and mem prefetch extensions

01:29PM EDT - 4x 32B loads, 2x 32B stores per SMT8 core (Fusion required)

01:29PM EDT - 2x bytes from all sources: L1, L2, L3, OMI

01:29PM EDT - Also improved memory bandwidth

01:28PM EDT - 3x perf/watt at socket level

01:28PM EDT - = 2.6x perf/watt overall at the core level

01:28PM EDT - 1.3x perf at 0.5x power vs Power9

01:28PM EDT - Redesigned major structures such as queues

01:27PM EDT - each design element was redesigned for performance and efficiency

01:27PM EDT - Improved clock gaiting

01:27PM EDT - Fuse consecutive load/store instructions, double wide load/store bw

01:27PM EDT - Eliminates dependencies

01:27PM EDT - New instruction fusion opportunities

01:26PM EDT - Branch execution has been improvement

01:26PM EDT - New tag predictors

01:26PM EDT - L3 is 27.5 cycle

01:26PM EDT - L2 is 13.5 cycle

01:26PM EDT - 1000 instructions in flight per SMT8 core

01:26PM EDT - 1.5x L1-cache, 4x L2, 4x TLB

01:26PM EDT - 4x in mixed math acceleration

01:25PM EDT - Each SMT4 segment can do 2x512b and 4x128b per cycle

01:25PM EDT - Here's a core diagram - this is half an SMT8 core

01:25PM EDT - Active management for enhanced performance and avoids side channel

01:24PM EDT - Full memory encryption

01:24PM EDT - Secure containers supported at hardware and virtualization layers

01:24PM EDT - Crypto perf for future algorithms already accelerated

01:24PM EDT - Security and isolation

01:24PM EDT - Optimizations for memory tiers

01:23PM EDT - New op-code space for instruction instruction

01:23PM EDT - 64-bit prefix instructions in a RISC-friendly away

01:23PM EDT - Power ISA 3.1

01:23PM EDT - High performance nested hypervisors with enhanced security

01:22PM EDT - Container based stack support over PowerVM hypervisor

01:22PM EDT - Core is modular

01:22PM EDT - In SMT8 mode, 15 cores per chip. In SMT4 mode, 30 cores per chip

01:21PM EDT - DCM is more efficient

01:21PM EDT - 2.6x perf/watt improvement

01:21PM EDT - +30% average perf against POWER9, +20% in ST

01:21PM EDT - Up to 8 threads per core

01:20PM EDT - *602mm2, correction from earlier

01:20PM EDT - 2.2-4.4x socket performance compared to Power9

01:19PM EDT - Also 64 lanes of PCIe G5

01:19PM EDT - Memory disaggregation becomes a reality.

01:19PM EDT - Pod-level memory resource pooling with extra gear

01:19PM EDT - Allows 1000s of nodes to access memory across the whole system

01:19PM EDT - Robust virtual channel management

01:19PM EDT - Paging tables as routing tables

01:18PM EDT - Or servers without memory borrowing from a big server

01:18PM EDT - Connect multiple 16-socket systems with Memory Inception

01:18PM EDT - Supports up to 2 PB of memory

01:17PM EDT - Only +150ns compared to accessing far memory within the same server

01:17PM EDT - Full hardware load/store access to other server memory

01:17PM EDT - Memory Inception comes to Power10 - access memory from any socket in the cluster

01:16PM EDT - PowerAXON supports direct attach SCM or ASIC/FPGA

01:16PM EDT - Also supports storage class memory up to 2 TB

01:15PM EDT - Also supports GDDR for up to 800 GB/sec

01:15PM EDT - Will support DDR5 when DDR5 is ready - no new system, just need new OMI buffer chip

01:15PM EDT - Supports DDR4 at 410 GB/sec bandwidth per Power10 CPU

01:15PM EDT - Tech agnostic - supports any media with OMI buffer

01:14PM EDT - Grandchild of Centaur memory

01:14PM EDT - OMI is OpenCAPI Memory Interface

01:14PM EDT - Several new scaling capabilities

01:14PM EDT - PowerAXON is for chip-to-chip connectivity

01:13PM EDT - optimized placement for packaging

01:13PM EDT - 150 micron bumps

01:13PM EDT - PowerAXON and OMI support 1TB/sec each

01:13PM EDT - 16-socket for big iron systems

01:12PM EDT - Dual chip module is two 602 mm2 chips into one package

01:12PM EDT - SCM allows for 16-socket, DCM is 4-socket

01:12PM EDT - Two packaging options: Single and Dual chip modules

01:12PM EDT - High bandwidth PHYs, OMI and PowerAXON and PCIe G5

01:12PM EDT - 16 physical cores, but 15 will be enabled. Improves economics of yield

01:11PM EDT - Two versions of the core: SMT4 and SMT8. This chip is the SMT8 version

01:11PM EDT - 18B transistors on Samsung 7nm, 602B transistors

01:11PM EDT - Integrating into enterprise workflows

01:11PM EDT - AI acceleration in the processor core

01:10PM EDT - maturing AI landscape

01:10PM EDT - New abilities, ground-up rearchitecting for power efficiency

01:10PM EDT - On track to deliver systems in 12 months

01:10PM EDT - First hardware back in the laps

01:10PM EDT - Power10 is made smarter for everyone

01:10PM EDT - Financial systems, commercial, healthcare, governments

01:09PM EDT - It's the building block for the world's most powerful supercomputers

01:09PM EDT - Power roadmap - power is about the enterprise

01:09PM EDT - Brian is chief core architect

01:09PM EDT - Bill is chief architect of POWER10

01:08PM EDT - Time for Power10! Bill Starke and Brian Thompto