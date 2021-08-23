Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: DPU + IPUs (Arm, NVIDIA, Intel)

05:27PM EDT - Welcome to Hot Chips! This is the annual conference all about the latest, greatest, and upcoming big silicon that gets us all excited. Stay tuned during Monday and Tuesday for our regular AnandTech Live Blogs.

05:30PM EDT - Just waiting for this session to start, should be a couple of minutes

05:30PM EDT - Arm up first with its Neoverse N2 cores

05:34PM EDT - Roadmap, objectives, core architecture, system architecture, performance, conclusions

05:34PM EDT - Second generation infrastructure followiung N1

05:34PM EDT - 4-128 core designs

05:35PM EDT - 5G infrastructure to cloud data centers

05:35PM EDT - Arm sells IP and definitions

05:35PM EDT - SBSA/SBBR support

05:36PM EDT - Marvell is already using N2, up to 36 in an SoC

05:36PM EDT - High speed packet processing

05:36PM EDT - All about SpecINT score with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

05:37PM EDT - N2 with Arm v9

05:37PM EDT - Two lots of Scalable Vector Extensions, SVE, SVE2

05:37PM EDT - BF16 support, INT8 mul

05:38PM EDT - Side channel security, SHA, SM3/4

05:38PM EDT - *SHA3/SHA512

05:38PM EDT - Persistent memory support

05:38PM EDT - memory partition and monitoring

05:39PM EDT - Gen on gen improvements with virtualization

05:39PM EDT - +40% IPC uplift

05:39PM EDT - Similar power/area as N1, maximizes perf/Watt

05:39PM EDT - an intense PPA trajectory

05:40PM EDT - 3.6 GHz max core frequency

05:40PM EDT - N1 on 7nm, vs N2 on 5nm

05:41PM EDT - uArch - Most structures are biggers

05:41PM EDT - bigger

05:42PM EDT - Fetch more per cycle on the front end - increase branch prediction accuracy

05:42PM EDT - Enhanced security to prevent side-channel

05:43PM EDT - More bigger structures on the back end

05:44PM EDT - N2 has Correlated Miss Caching (CMC) prefetching

05:45PM EDT - Latency improvement on L2 as a result of CMC

05:45PM EDT - 32% IPC improvement at iso-frequency

05:46PM EDT - SPEC2006 was 40% mentioned earlier

05:47PM EDT - Coherent Mesh Network - CMN700 - chiplets and multi-socket

05:47PM EDT - Also CXL support

05:48PM EDT - improvements over 600 - double mesh links, 3x cross sectional BW

05:48PM EDT - Programmable hot-spot re-routing

05:49PM EDT - Composable Datacenter SoCs - chiplets and IO dies and super home dies

05:51PM EDT - balancing memory requests

05:51PM EDT - control for capacity or bandwidth

05:52PM EDT - Cbusy - throttling outstanding transactions to the CPU - affects hardware prefetcher aggressiveness

05:53PM EDT - Cbusy and MPAM meant to work together

05:54PM EDT - Resulting in best performance

05:56PM EDT - Compared to the market with N2

05:56PM EDT - integer performance only

05:57PM EDT - 'Real world workload' numbers based on pre-silicon models

05:58PM EDT - Up to 256 cores of N2 should be fun

05:59PM EDT - hit the market in the next few months

05:59PM EDT - Q&A

05:59PM EDT - Q: Is N1/N2 at iso-freq - what freq on slide 10? A: a range of power modes, quoted 2-2.5 GHz which is what customers will use

06:01PM EDT - Q: Cbusy for a heterogeneous multi-die system? A: All IPs will get the CBusy information and throttle requests,

06:03PM EDT - Q: MPAM cache partitioning? weight? A: It can do. But also support fine grain threshholds for control - you can tune based on capacity without overpartitioning

06:03PM EDT - Second talk of the session - NVIDIA DPU

06:04PM EDT - Idan Burstein, co-authored NVMoF

06:04PM EDT - Architecture and platform use-cases

06:05PM EDT - Data center is going through a revolution

06:05PM EDT - Fully disaggregate your server between compute, memory, acceleration, storage, and software. Requires accelerated networking and DPUs to control it all

06:06PM EDT - 10-20x bandwidth deployed per server requires better networking

06:06PM EDT - a Datacenter infrastructure workload

06:08PM EDT - Moving infrastructure workloads to the CPU is a bad idea

06:08PM EDT - Need appropriate offload

06:08PM EDT - Data pass acceleration needed

06:09PM EDT - Bluefield-2

06:09PM EDT - Roadmap

06:09PM EDT - Currently shipping BF-2, announced BF-3 with double bandwidth

06:09PM EDT - BF-4 is 4x BF-3

06:09PM EDT - BF-4 also uses NVIDIA AI

06:10PM EDT - 22 billion transistors

06:10PM EDT - PCIe 5.0 x32

06:10PM EDT - 400 Gb/s Crypto

06:10PM EDT - 300 equivalent x86 cores

06:10PM EDT - 16 cores of Arm A78

06:10PM EDT - DDR5-5600, 128-bit bus

06:11PM EDT - supports 18m IOPs

06:11PM EDT - Connect-X 7

06:11PM EDT - DOCA Framework

06:11PM EDT - Program on DOCA on BF-2, scales immediately to BF-3 and BF-4

06:12PM EDT - 3 different programmable engines

06:12PM EDT - 16x Arm A78 - server level processor

06:12PM EDT - 16 cores, 256 threads (SMT16?) datapath accelerator

06:12PM EDT - ASAP - As soon as possible programmable packet processor flow pipeline

06:13PM EDT - Bluefield-4X

06:13PM EDT - Bluefield-3X

06:13PM EDT - Not ASAP, ASAP-squared

06:15PM EDT - Isolated boot domain in RT OS

06:16PM EDT - PCIe tuned for DPU

06:17PM EDT - Differentiating between the datapaths - software defined networking stack

06:18PM EDT - accelerating the full path from host to network

06:18PM EDT - it says bare metal host - can it do virtual hosts?

06:19PM EDT - Encryption, Tunneling, NAT, Routing, QoS, Emulation

06:19PM EDT - 100G DPDK

06:19PM EDT - Million packets per second

06:20PM EDT - vs AMD EPYC 7742 64-core

06:20PM EDT - This is Bluefield 2

06:20PM EDT - TCP flow with 100G IPSEC

06:22PM EDT - Storage processing acceleration

06:22PM EDT - Data in-flight encryption

06:24PM EDT - NVMe over Fabric

06:27PM EDT - Cloud-native supercomputing with non-blocking MPI performancew

06:27PM EDT - Accelerated FFT performance across multi-node HPC

06:28PM EDT - DPU isolates Geforce Now - 10 million concurrent users

06:28PM EDT - +50% more users per server

06:28PM EDT - Push more concurrent users

06:29PM EDT - Bluefield 3X has onboard GPU

06:30PM EDT - Support for CUDA

06:30PM EDT - GPU + DPU + network connectivity, fully programmable on a single PCIe card

06:31PM EDT - Q&A Time

06:31PM EDT - Q: Cortex A rather than N1/N2 A: A78 was the most performing core at the time

06:31PM EDT - Q: Add CXL to future Bluefield? A: Can't comment. See CXL as important

06:33PM EDT - Q: RT-OS cores? A: Designed internally, arch is RISC-V compatible

06:34PM EDT - Q: Can DPU accelerate RAID construction? A: Yes it can - trivial and complex

06:36PM EDT - That's the end, next up is Intel

06:36PM EDT - Bradley Burres

06:37PM EDT - Driving network across the datacenter for Intel

06:38PM EDT - Same five minute intro about IPUs as the previous talks

06:40PM EDT - IPU over time has been gaining more control to free up CPU resources. Move these workloads to the IPU = more performance!

06:41PM EDT - 'solving the infrastructure tax'

06:41PM EDT - Mount Evans

06:41PM EDT - Developed with a CSP

06:41PM EDT - Baidiu or JD ?

06:42PM EDT - 16 Neoverse N1 cores

06:42PM EDT - 200G Ethernet MAC

06:42PM EDT - PCIe 4.0 x16

06:42PM EDT - NVMe storage with Optane recognition

06:42PM EDT - Advanced crypto and compression acceleration

06:42PM EDT - Software, Hardware, Accelerator co-design

06:43PM EDT - solving the long-tail infrastructure issue

06:44PM EDT - Dataplane on the left, compute on the right

06:44PM EDT - Support 4 socket systems with one Mount Evans

06:44PM EDT - RDMA and ROCE v2

06:44PM EDT - QoS and telemetry up to 200 million packets per second

06:45PM EDT - Inline IPSec

06:46PM EDT - N1s at 3 GHz

06:46PM EDT - three channels of dual mode LPDDR4 - 102 GB/s bandwidth

06:46PM EDT - Engines for crypto

06:47PM EDT - Intel didn't just glue assets together

06:49PM EDT - P4 programmable pipeline

06:51PM EDT - Most applications for IPU is 'brownfield' - has to be dropped in to current infrastructure

06:54PM EDT - Now talking system security with isolation and recovery independent of workloads and tenants

06:55PM EDT - QoS, uptime

06:56PM EDT - malicious driver detection

06:56PM EDT - Futureproofing

06:56PM EDT - Compliant to NSA standards and FIPS140. Said something about 2030?

06:57PM EDT - More info at the intel On event

06:57PM EDT - Q&A Time

06:58PM EDT - Q: PPA with Arm vs IA A: IP available and schedule picked Arm

06:59PM EDT - Q: SBSA compliant? A: Yes

06:59PM EDT - Q: TDP? A: work within PCIe power

07:00PM EDT - Q: Work with SPR given both crypto? A: Yes

07:00PM EDT - Q: Does Mount Evans replace server PCH? A: No, orthogonal

07:02PM EDT - Q: specific to Xeon A: Use with any CPU

07:02PM EDT - THat's a wrap, time for a keynote!

07:02PM EDT - .