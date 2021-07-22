Supermicro Ultra SYS-120U-TNR Review: Testing Dual 10nm Ice Lake Xeon in 1U

With the launch of Intel’s Ice Lake Xeon Scalable platform comes a new socket and a range of features that vendors like Supermicro have to design for. The server and enterprise market is so vast that every design can come in a range of configurations and settings, however one of the key elements is managing compute density with memory and accelerator support. The SYS-120U-TNR we are testing today is a dense system with lots of trimmings all within a 1U, to which Supermicro is aiming at virtualization workloads, HPC, Cloud, Software Defined Storage, and 5G. This system can be equipped with upwards of 80 cores, 12 TB of DRAM, and four PCIe 4.0 accelerators, defining a high-end solution from Supermicro.

Servers: General Purpose or Hyper Focused?

Due to the way the server and enterprise market is both expansive and optimized, vendors like Supermicro have to decide how to partition their server and enterprise offerings. Smaller vendors might choose to target one particular customer, or go for a general purpose design, whereas the larger vendors can have a wide portfolio of systems for different verticals. Supermicro falls into this latter category, designing targeted systems with large customers, but also enabling ‘standard’ systems that can do a bit of everything but still offer good total cost of ownership (TCO) over the lifetime of the system.



Server size compared to a standard 2.5-inch SATA SSD

When considering a ‘standard’ enterprise system, in the past we have typically observed a dual socket design in a 2U (3.5-inch, 8.9cm height) chassis, which allows for a sufficient cooling design along with a number of add-in accelerators such as GPUs or enhanced networking, or space on the front panel for storage or additional cooling. The system we’re testing today, the SYS-120U-TNR, certainly fields this ‘standard’ definition, although Supermicro does the additional step of optimizing for density by cramming everything into a 1U chassis.

With only 1.75-inches (4.4cm) vertical clearance on offer, cooling becomes a priority, which means substantial enough heatsinks and fast moving airflow backed by 8 powerful 56mm fans, which are running at up to 30k RPM with PWM control. The SYS-120U-TNR we’re testing has support for 2 Ice Lake Xeon processors at up to 40 cores and 270 W each, as well as additional add-in accelerators (one dual slot full height + two single slot full height), and comes equipped with dual 1200W Titanium or dual 800W Titanium power supplies, indicating that it is suited up should a customer want to fill it with plenty of hardware. You can see in the image above and on the right of the image below, Supermicro uses plastic baffles to ensure that airflow through the heatsink and memory is as laminar as possible.



LGA-4189 Socket with 1U Heatsink and 16 DDR4 slots

Even with the 1U form factor, Supermicro has enabled full memory support for Ice Lake Xeon, allowing both processors sixteen DDR4-3200 memory slots, capable of supporting a total of 12 TB of memory with Intel’s Optane DCPMM 200-series.

At the front are 12 2.5-inch SATA/NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 hot swappable drive bays, with six apiece coming from each processor. If we start looking into where all the PCIe lanes from each processor go, it gets a bit confusing very quickly:

By default the system comes without network connectivity, only with a BMC connection for admin control. Network options requires an Ultra add-in riser card for dual 10GBase-T (X710-AT2), or dual 10GBase-T plus dual 10GbE SFP+ (X710-TM4). With the PCIe connectors, any other networking option might be configured, but Supermicro also lists the complete no-NIC option for air-gapped systems. The system also has three USB 3.0 ports (2 rear, 1 front), a rear VGA output, a rear COM port, and two SuperDOM ports internally.

Admin control comes from the Aspeed AST2600 which supports IPMI v2.0, Redfish API, Intel Node Manager, Supermicro’s Update Manager, and Supermicro’s SuperDoctor 5 monitoring interface.

The configuration Supermicro sent to us for review contains the following:

Supermicro SYS-120U-TNR

Dual Intel Xeon Gold 6330 CPUs (2x28-core, 2.5-3.1 GHz, 2x205W, 2x$1894)

512 GB of DDR4-3200 ECC RDIMMs (16 x 32 GB)

Dual Kioxia CD6-R 1.92TB PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe U.2

Dual 10GBase-T via X710-AT2

Full support for the system includes:

Supermicro SYS-120U-TNR AnandTech Info Motherboard Super X12DPU-6 CPUs Dual Socket P+ (LGA-4189)

Support 3rd Gen Ice Lake Xeon

Up to 270W TDP, 40C/80T

7+1 Phase Design Per Socket DRAM 32 DDR4-3200 ECC Slots

Support RDIMM, LRDIMM Up to 8 TB

32 x 256 GB LRDIMM Up to 12 TB

16 x 512 GB Optane

16 x 256 GB LRDIMM Storage 12 x SATA Front Panel

Optional PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe Cabling PCIe PCIe 4.0 x16 Low Profile

PCIe 4.0 x16 Low Profile (Internal)

2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Full Height (10.5-inch length)

Ultra Riser for Networking Networking None by default

Optional X710-AT2 dual 10GBase-T

Optional X710-TM4 dual 10GBase-T + SFP+ IO RJ45 BMC via ASpeed AST2600

3 USB 3.0 Ports (2 rear, 1 front)

VGA BMC

1 x COM

2 x SuperDOM Fans 8 x 40mm double thick 30k RPM with control

2 Shrouds, 1 per CPU socket+DRAM Power 1200W Titanium Redundant, Max 100A Chassis CSE-119UH3TS-R1K22P-T Management

Software IPMI 2.0 via ASpeed AST2600

Supermicro OOB License included

Redfish API

Intel Node Manager

KVM with Dedicated LAN

SUM

NMI

Watch Dog

SuperDoctor 5

ACPI Power Management Optional 2x M.2 RAID Carrier

Broadcom Cache Vaults

Intel VROC Raid Key

RAID Cards + Cabling

Hardware-based TPM

Ultra Riser Cards Note Sold as assembled system to resellers

(2 CPU, 4xDDR, 1xStorage, 1xNIC)

We reached out to Supermicro for some insight into how this system might be configured for the different verticals.

Supermicro Ultra-E SYS-120U-TNR

Configuration Variants AnandTech CPU Memory Storage Add-In Virtualization ++ ++ HPC ++ + Cloud Computing handles all mainstream configs High-End Enterprise ++ ++ ++ ++ Software Defined Storage + or 2U Application aaS + + + + 5G/Telco optional long depth version of Ultra-E



