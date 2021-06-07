Noctua NH-P1 Passive CPU Heatsink Spotted at Newegg for $100

Back at Computex 2019, when we visited Noctua at its booth, we saw a concept CPU heatsink, a monolith, with a passive design. In many circles including fans of silent and passively cooled systems, this is a highly anticipated announcement, and although there's nothing official from Noctua yet, the new NH-P1 has been spotted on a listing at Newegg by FanlessTech.

The Noctua NH-P1 features a completely fanless design, and although there's no official word on its TDP rating yet, we saw the concept cooler at Computex 2019 keeping an Intel Core i9-9900K cooled in a test system. The 9900K for reference has a PL1 rating of 95 W, and a PL2 rating of 210 W, so we know it has some serious cooling potential for a passive cooler.



The Noctua Concept Fanless CPU Cooler at Computex 2019

As with other Noctua CPU coolers, it includes its SecuFirm2+ mounting system which is compatible with Intel's LGA1200, LGA115x, and LGA1200xx sockets, and also allows support for AMD's AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2, and FM2 sockets. The finer specifics of the design are currently unclear, but Noctua does supply a tube of its latest NT-H2 thermal paste with it, as well as a limited six-year warranty. Noctua doesn't recommend overclocking due to the limited cooling properties of a passive design, but it can also be used with Noctua's fans, with grooves that allow users to add fans with its retention brackets.

At the time of writing, Newegg has pulled the listing from its website, which means it could have jumped the gun, but we do expect the Noctua NH-P1 to be announced imminently. The Newegg listing had the Noctua NH-P1 at $100, which means it's not going to be cheap, but it targets a niche market.

Source: FanlessTech