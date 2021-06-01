Computex 2021: AMD's Keynote, a Live Blog (10pm ET)by Dr. Ian Cutress on May 31, 2021 9:22 PM EST
09:47PM EDT - When the big trade shows roll around, this is the time for the big companies in our sphere to announce their next biggest hardware, or update us on what is to some. AMD had some really big launches at the top of the year, with Ryzen 5000 for desktop and mobile, Radeon for desktop, and then a bit later we saw EPYC on Zen 3 come to market. This year at Computex, CEO Dr. Lisa Su heads up AMD's keynote presentation, and we're here ready to live blog the announcements as they come in. Join us at 10pm ET (10am Taiwan local time)!
09:55PM EDT - Four minutes to go
09:58PM EDT - Here's the AMD Youtube stream, for anyone who wants to watch along with the live blog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqAYMx34euU
10:00PM EDT - Two minute countdown
10:02PM EDT - Intro video
10:03PM EDT - Share new products
10:03PM EDT - Starting with the pandemic
10:03PM EDT - Positive impact with vaccination
10:04PM EDT - Crowd in attendance, AMD employees
10:04PM EDT - High performance computing
10:04PM EDT - We are in a megacycle
10:04PM EDT - transformation of devices, ai
10:04PM EDT - Push the envelope in High Perf Computing
10:05PM EDT - Preview of advanced technology at the end
10:05PM EDT - March was 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Milan, based on Zen 3
10:05PM EDT - Deep partnerships across the server ecosystem
10:05PM EDT - 100+ Epyc server platforms, 400+ Epyc instances by end of year
10:05PM EDT - AMD-powered cloud services
10:06PM EDT - Microsoft 365, teams, twitter, zoom, tencent meeting
10:06PM EDT - Momentum with 3rd Gen EPYC
10:06PM EDT - 220+ world records on Milan
10:06PM EDT - WR in Int, FP, Java, DB, Analytics
10:07PM EDT - Doubled solutions compared to previous gen
10:07PM EDT - HCI, converged infrastructure, HPC, analytics
10:07PM EDT - Since launch, compare against Ice Lake
10:07PM EDT - e-commerce perf
10:07PM EDT - This is java
10:07PM EDT - With SLA
10:07PM EDT - 2P 7763 vs 2P 8380
10:08PM EDT - POS requests, online purchases, analytics
10:08PM EDT - 200k vs 300k perf
10:08PM EDT - No mention of Arm / Ampere Altra
10:09PM EDT - 50% better TCO on this workload
10:10PM EDT - Now the new architectures
10:11PM EDT - New AMD APUs into the market
10:11PM EDT - 5700G and 5600G
10:11PM EDT - 8-core and 6-core
10:11PM EDT - 65W
10:12PM EDT - Performs above the competition
10:12PM EDT - Both models available August 5th
10:12PM EDT - $359 and $259, worldwide launch
10:12PM EDT - Now RDNA2
10:13PM EDT - First cards in Q4 with 6900XT, 6800XT, and 6800
10:13PM EDT - 6700 was early this year
10:13PM EDT - RDNA2 in the consoles
10:13PM EDT - Just getting started with RDNA2
10:13PM EDT - RDNA2 coming to Tesla!
10:14PM EDT - Embedded ryzen APU in the infotainment
10:14PM EDT - discrete RDNA2 that kicks in 10 Teraflops when AAA is needed
10:14PM EDT - Tesla is the next platform for triple A gaming
10:14PM EDT - High perf mobile RDNA2
10:14PM EDT - Custom Graphics IP to Samsung with Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading
10:15PM EDT - Samsung to provide details later this year
10:15PM EDT - Now notebooks
10:15PM EDT - Scott Herkelman to the stage
10:15PM EDT - Now that's a smug face
10:16PM EDT - +27% YoY gaming laptop growth
10:16PM EDT - Looking at Gen on Gen perf
10:17PM EDT - Up to 50% more perf at the same power
10:17PM EDT - 43% lower power at same perf
10:17PM EDT - +77% more perf Gen on Gen off the battery
10:17PM EDT - *on the battery
10:17PM EDT - announcing RX 6000M series
10:18PM EDT - 6800M - 2300 MHz, 12GB GDDR6
10:18PM EDT - ROG Strix 15
10:19PM EDT - 120 FPS on RE:Village at 1440p Max
10:19PM EDT - gaming on battery leadership
10:19PM EDT - AAA and eSports
10:20PM EDT - Ultimate gaming on the go experience, best in class battery perfomance
10:20PM EDT - Radeon Chill for longer gaming
10:20PM EDT - Also two other products
10:20PM EDT - RX 6700M
10:20PM EDT - 100FPS at 1440p max
10:21PM EDT - RX 6600M
10:21PM EDT - HP Omen 16 shipping later this month
10:21PM EDT - AMD FidelityFX Super Sampling
10:22PM EDT - 10s of millions of gamers on laptops need the best experiences
10:22PM EDT - high performance upscaling required
10:22PM EDT - AMD FSX for all gamers
10:22PM EDT - *FSR
10:22PM EDT - spatial upscaling
10:22PM EDT - FSR enables broad adoption
10:23PM EDT - 4 different quality settings
10:23PM EDT - Supported on all Vega or higher GPUs
10:24PM EDT - Available for the entire industry to use on GPUOpen
10:24PM EDT - Works on NVIDIA hardware as well
10:24PM EDT - works on all 10-series NVIDIA cards and newer
10:25PM EDT - Support in 10 game engines already
10:25PM EDT - support on 100 GPUs and CPUs and competitor products
10:25PM EDT - First games support with FSR on June 22nd
10:25PM EDT - Frank Azor to the stage
10:27PM EDT - Laptops have no room for error
10:27PM EDT - A great gaming laptop isn't easy
10:27PM EDT - It goes beyond CPU+GPU
10:27PM EDT - power, cooling, display, storage, IO, thermals, size
10:28PM EDT - AMD Advantage
10:29PM EDT - AMD Advantage laptop buyers know it was designed for a great gaming experience
10:29PM EDT - Requires AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU, RX6000M graphics, Radeon Software
10:29PM EDT - Exclusive AMD smart technologies
10:29PM EDT - AMD Smart Access Memory
10:30PM EDT - SAM comes to advantage with RX 6000M
10:30PM EDT - Also AMD Smartshift
10:30PM EDT - shifts power between CPU/grapics
10:30PM EDT - +11% gaming performance
10:31PM EDT - All AMD Advantage laptops have 144 Hz+ displays, 300 Nits+, IPS/OLED
10:31PM EDT - All about the gamers
10:32PM EDT - All AMD Advantage will have at least one NVMe x4 drive
10:32PM EDT - low temps on the WASD and arrow keys
10:32PM EDT - First AMD A+A is ROG Strix G15
10:33PM EDT - 5900HX, 300 Hz display, RX 6800M
10:33PM EDT - Select countries in June
10:33PM EDT - HP Omen, 16-inch 5900HX + 6600M, 165 Hz
10:33PM EDT - 1080p gaming
10:34PM EDT - More models coming soon
10:35PM EDT - FSR available on GPUOpen on MIT license
10:35PM EDT - Now advanced technology
10:35PM EDT - X3D packaging
10:36PM EDT - roadmap to 5nm with first Zen 4 products next year
10:36PM EDT - TSMC 3d fabric
10:37PM EDT - First application is 3D vertical cache
10:37PM EDT - stacking 64 MB on top of a zen 3 chiplet
10:37PM EDT - TSVs
10:37PM EDT - 2 TB/sec bandwidth
10:38PM EDT - 192 MB L3 in a single package
10:38PM EDT - 200x interconnect density
10:39PM EDT - Denser connection with IP
10:39PM EDT - No solder bumps, TSVs only
10:39PM EDT - 3D V-Cache technology
10:39PM EDT - 184 fps vs 206 FPS
10:40PM EDT - 4 GHz clock speed fixed
10:40PM EDT - +12 %
10:40PM EDT - 12 core / 24 thread
10:40PM EDT - +15% faster gaming on average
10:40PM EDT - One entire architecture gain just from vcache
10:41PM EDT - Starting production end of the year
10:42PM EDT - That's a wrap. That was unexpected.
Chaitanya - Monday, May 31, 2021 - linkGood to see AMD keeping FSR platform agnostic. Reply
nandnandnand - Monday, May 31, 2021 - linkZen 3+ = mostly the same as Zen 3 but with 3D V-Cache? Reply