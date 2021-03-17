AMD Set To Roll Out AGESA firmware USB Fix For Ryzen, Coming April

Last month, we reported that AMD had been made aware of many users experiencing intermittent connectivity issues with USB ports on its Ryzen 500-series motherboards. Requesting that users with any USB drop-out issues reach out directly to them, AMD has now released a statement confirming that it's planning to release a firmware update via a new AGESA update.

A post on Reddit by the official AMD account, u/AMD, has revealed that AMD will distribute a new firmware update named AGESA 1.2.0.2 to its motherboard partners within a week. AGESA (AMD's Generic Encapsulated System Architecture) is AMD's primary base on which motherboard vendors build their firmware around. This means it's likely that an update alleviating users with problematic and intermittent USB issues isn't far away.

AMD's official statement on its new updated AGESA reads as follows:

We would like to thank the community here on r/AMD for its assistance with logs and reports as we investigated the intermittent USB connectivity you highlighted. With your help, we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion. AMD has prepared AGESA 1.2.0.2 to deploy this update, and we plan to distribute 1.2.0.2 to our motherboard partners for integration in about a week. Customers can expect downloadable BIOSes containing AGESA 1.2.0.2 to begin with beta updates in early April. The exact update schedule for your system will depend on the test and implementation schedule for your vendor and specific motherboard model. If you continue to experience intermittent USB connectivity issues after updating your system to AGESA 1.2.0.2, we encourage you to download the standalone AMD Bug Report Tool and open a ticket with AMD Customer Support.

Randomized USB disconnects can present many issues for a variety of users, with reports of USB capture devices cutting out while recording and problems with VR headsets that primarily rely on its power from USB ports. This also stretches to mouse and keyboard input issues which can also cause an inconvenience to end-users.

Despite AMD admitting that there is an underlying issue surrounding USB ports on its Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000 processors when used with 500 and 400-series motherboards, it hasn't gone into details about the fix. They believe they have identified the root cause of the issues, and the new AGESA 1.2.0.2 firmware should begin rolling out sometime in April.

Source: r/AMD

Related Reading