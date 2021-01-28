Corsair Launches MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Corsair Launches MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDsby Billy Tallis on January 28, 2021 9:00 AM EST
Corsair is launching a new round of PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs based on the latest reference designs from Phison plus Corsair's own heatsink designs. Starting off, the Corsair MP600 CORE is their first PCIe 4.0 SSD with QLC NAND flash memory. This uses the older Phison E16 controller so peak performance only pushes a little bit beyond what would be possible with PCIe 3.0, but it's still a step up from the Corsair MP400.
|Corsair MP600 CORE Specifications
|Capacity
|1 TB
|2 TB
|4 TB
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280 PCIe 3 x4
|Controller
|Phison E16
|NAND Flash
|3D QLC
|DRAM
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Sequential Read (MB/s)
|4700
|4950
|Sequential Write (MB/s)
|1950
|3700
|3950
|Random Read IOPS (4kB)
|200k
|380k
|630k
|Random Write IOPS (4kB)
|480k
|580k
|Power Consumption
|Read
|5.6 W
|6.3 W
|6.0 W
|Write
|5.7 W
|6.8 W
|7.4 W
|Warranty
|5 years
|Write Endurance
|200 TB
0.1 DWPD
|400 TB
0.1 DWPD
|800 TB
0.1 DWPD
|MSRP
|$154.99
(15¢/GB)
|$309.99
(15¢/GB)
|$644.99
(16¢/GB)
We have a sample of the 2TB MP600 CORE in hand, waiting for its turn to run through our new SSD test suite.
Next is Corsair's new top of the line SSD, the MP600 PRO based on the Phison E18 controller and TLC NAND flash memory. The MP600 PRO takes over the top spot from the original MP600, Corsair's Phison E16 + TLC product that launched in 2019 alongside the first AMD Ryzen CPUs to support PCIe 4.0. The new MP600 PRO will be available with either the standard aluminum heatsink, or with a water block in a variant sold as the MP600 PRO Hydro X.
We don't have full specs for the MP600 PRO yet, but performance should be basically the same as other Phison E18 drives using 96L TLC, meaning peak sequential transfer rates around 7 GB/s for both reads and writes. The MP600 PRO will be available with capacities up to 2TB. Since Corsair isn't ready with review samples of the MP600 PRO quite yet, we expect retail availability will be a bit later than for the MP600 CORE.
shabby - Thursday, January 28, 2021 - linkLol tlc is now a pro model? Go home corsair you're drunk. Reply
Marlin1975 - Thursday, January 28, 2021 - linkPhison E16? I thought there were other PCIe 4.0 chips out now that are easily available? The Phison E16 runs to hot. Price is to high for something that uses the E16. Reply