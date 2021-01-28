Corsair Launches MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Corsair is launching a new round of PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs based on the latest reference designs from Phison plus Corsair's own heatsink designs. Starting off, the Corsair MP600 CORE is their first PCIe 4.0 SSD with QLC NAND flash memory. This uses the older Phison E16 controller so peak performance only pushes a little bit beyond what would be possible with PCIe 3.0, but it's still a step up from the Corsair MP400.

Corsair MP600 CORE Specifications Capacity 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB Form Factor M.2 2280 PCIe 3 x4 Controller Phison E16 NAND Flash 3D QLC DRAM 1 GB 2 GB Sequential Read (MB/s) 4700 4950 Sequential Write (MB/s) 1950 3700 3950 Random Read IOPS (4kB) 200k 380k 630k Random Write IOPS (4kB) 480k 580k Power Consumption Read 5.6 W 6.3 W 6.0 W Write 5.7 W 6.8 W 7.4 W Warranty 5 years Write Endurance 200 TB

We have a sample of the 2TB MP600 CORE in hand, waiting for its turn to run through our new SSD test suite.

Next is Corsair's new top of the line SSD, the MP600 PRO based on the Phison E18 controller and TLC NAND flash memory. The MP600 PRO takes over the top spot from the original MP600, Corsair's Phison E16 + TLC product that launched in 2019 alongside the first AMD Ryzen CPUs to support PCIe 4.0. The new MP600 PRO will be available with either the standard aluminum heatsink, or with a water block in a variant sold as the MP600 PRO Hydro X.

We don't have full specs for the MP600 PRO yet, but performance should be basically the same as other Phison E18 drives using 96L TLC, meaning peak sequential transfer rates around 7 GB/s for both reads and writes. The MP600 PRO will be available with capacities up to 2TB. Since Corsair isn't ready with review samples of the MP600 PRO quite yet, we expect retail availability will be a bit later than for the MP600 CORE.