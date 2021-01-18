Intel Unveils Panther Canyon NUC11 Family: Tiger Lake Comes to NUCs

As part of its CES 2021 announcements, Intel officially unveiled a number of NUCs based on their Tiger Lake SoCs. Intel's initial NUCs were all based on 100mm x 100mm (4in x 4in) boards, kickstarting the UCFF craze that contributed to revitalizing the PC market. Over the last few years, we have seen Intel expand the NUC to encompass multiple other form-factors, while keeping compactness in mind:

Performance: The original 4x4 UCFF units

Pro: 4x4 UCFF units with expansion support and vPro capabilities

Compute Elements: Add-in Card form factor with carrier boards for system design

Extreme: Compute Elements using a 45W TDP processor with a base board hosting up to three PCIe expansion slots (inclusive of a M.2 22110 NVMe slot) and a 5L chassis enabling compact gaming and workstation PCs

Rugged: NUCs designed for operation in industrial and factory-floor type environments, sporting processors based on the Atom microarchitecture

Essential: 4x4 NUCs sporting processors based on the Atom microarchitecture

Laptop Kit: Reference design / whitebook models for OEMs to bring notebooks to market faster

Enthusiast: Compact PCs with a 5.5in. x 8in. motherboard sporting a discrete GPU (either soldered or in-package)

The Panther Canyon NUCs are the Tiger Lake-based "Performance-class" units, with eleven different SKUs based on three different boards.

All the models operate the Tiger Lake processors (Core i7-1165G7, Core i5-1135G7, or the Core i3-1115G4) with a TDP of 28W. The K and H kits are the usual ones we have seen in previous generations - the latter has support for the installation of a 2.5" drive. Panther Canyon also has a Q SKU that adds a wireless charging lid (up to 15W) on top of the H chassis. The specifications are summarized in the table below.

Intel Panther Canyon NUC (Tiger Lake-U) Lineup Model NUC11PA{K/H/Q}i3 NUC11PA{K/H/Q}i5 NUC11PA{K/H/Q}i7 CPU Intel Core i3-1115G4

2C/4T

1.7 - 4.1 GHz (3.0 GHz)

12 - 28 W (28W) Intel Core i5-1135G7

4C/8T

0.9 - 4.2 GHz (2.4 GHz)

12 - 28 W (28W) Intel Core i7-1165G7

4C/8T

1.2 - 4.7 GHz (2.8 GHz)

12 - 28 W (28W) GPU Intel® UHD Graphics for 11th Gen Intel® Processors (48EU) @ 1.25 GHz Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (80EU) @ 1.3 GHz Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (96EU) @ 1.3 GHz DRAM Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

Up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 in dual-channel mode Motherboard 4.13" x 4.16" UCFF Storage SSD 1x M.2-2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4 (CPU-direct) or SATA III) DFF 1 × SATA III Port (for 2.5" drive) Card Slots Full-sized SDXC UHS-II Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

2x2 802.11ax Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1 module Ethernet 1 × 2.5 GbE port (Intel I225-V) USB Front 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C Rear 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 × Thunderbolt 3 Display Outputs 1 × HDMI 2.0b

1 x mini-DP 1.4a

2 × DisplayPort 1.4 (using Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports) Audio 1 × 3.5mm audio jack (Realtek) PSU External (90W) External (120W) Dimensions Length: 117 mm

Width: 112 mm

Height: 38mm (K), 51mm (H), 56mm (Q) MSRP ? ? ?

Intel's technical product specifications provide additional details on the I/Os. We see the front and rear Thunderbolt ports (curiously, marketed as Thunderbolt 3 instead of Thunderbolt 4) are enabled directly from the TGL-U processor. Two display outputs (DP 1.4a) are also routed through these Thunderbolt ports within the processor itself.

Interestingly, a protocol converter is still needed on the board to convert the DP 1.4a display output to HDMI 2.0b. There is a PCIe 4.0 x4 lanes set for attaching a NVMe SSD. The high-speed I/O lanes are multiplexed with a SATA port allowing the installation of a M.2 SATA SSD in the same slot. The LAN port is enabled by the i225-V 2.5 Gbps controller, while the SDXC card slot on the side requires an additional SDXC bridge chip. The Wi-Fi 6 capabilities are enabled by the soldered Intel AX201 CNVi card.

Panther Canyon looks to be a solid upgrade over the Frost Canyon NUC despite the loss of a couple of cores (the Frost Canyon NUC was a hexa-core affair), thanks to the improved CPU microarchitecture and a host of system-level upgrades. On the latter front, we have an additional Thunderbolt port, a 2.5 Gbps LAN port (compared to the regular Gigabit port in the Frost Canyon NUC), ability to install a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and the ability to drive up to four 4Kp60 displays. Additionally, we also some of the Panther Canyon SKUs sporting a 15W wireless charging lid.

Various reseller listings have come up for the Panther Canyon NUCs in Europe. However, Intel has not provided a concrete launch date or pricing details for any of the SKUs yet.